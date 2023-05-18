Coal Ridge baseball, at 23-0, earns 4th seed in 3A state tourney, hosts regional round Saturday
Roaring Fork earns No. 17 seed; Rifle 25th in 4A tourney
The Coal Ridge High School baseball team, winners of the 3A Western Slope League after an undefeated regular season, takes its game to the regional round of the state tournament this weekend.
The Titans earned the No. 4 seed overall in the 32-team field after going 23-0, and will host one of the eight regional tournaments on Saturday at the school in Peach Valley.
Coal Ridge plays No. 29 Wellington (10-13) at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the winner squaring off against the winner of No. 13 La Junta (15-8) versus No. 20 Brush (11-12) in the afternoon. The winner of that game advances to the Great 8 next week.
Earning the top seed among the 3A contenders was Eaton, also at 23-0, followed in the tournament seeding by No. 2 University (21-2), No. 3 Bayfield (16-4), No. 4 Coal Ridge (23-0), No. 5 Montezuma Cortez (19-4), No. 6 Faith Christian (20-2), No. 7 Delta (18-5) and No. 8 Resurrection Christian (15-7).
Roaring Fork (14-9) is also in the 3A tournament as the No. 17 seed, playing on the road at the Eaton regional, and No. 18 Basalt (11-12) is at the University regional. The Rams open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 16 Alamosa (12-7), and Basalt plays No. 15 Valley (16-7), also at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, Rifle made the 32-team Class 4A regional field as the No. 25 seed. The Bears (12-9) open at 10 a.m. Saturday against the regional host, No. 8 Windsor (17-6).
Post Independent interim managing editor and senior reporter John Stroud can be reached at jstroud@postindependent.com or at 970-384-9160.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.