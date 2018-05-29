Coal Ridge baseball lands four on all-conference first team

Coming off of a strong 2017-18 season that saw the Coal Ridge Titans baseball team go 7-12 (5-4 3A Western Slope League) on the season, a valley-high four players earned first team all-conference honors under head coach Dan Larsen, while the Roaring Fork Rams (10-9, 4-5 3A WSL) saw three players earn first team honors under head coach Marty Madsen.

For Coal Ridge, sophomore shortstop Jared Lund earned infielders honors, while senior Jake Whitaker and sophomore Ryan Kotz earned outfielder spots on the first team. Sophomore Jared Whitaker landed on the first team as a catcher for the Titans.

Lund hit .379 on the year for Coal Ridge, driving in nine runs on the season, while recording four doubles. Lund also stole 15 bases for the Titans, while recording a .970 fielding percentage defensively with just two errors. Jake Whitaker recorded a .314 batting average in 65 plate appearances, driving in 15 runs, while recording two doubles and one triple for the Titans. The senior added nine stolen bases, and 21 putouts in the outfield, with nine assists.

Kotz hit a team-high .434 for the Titans, finishing 12th in the league in average, driving in 20 runs, while recording three doubles, one triple and three home runs for the Titans. Kotz added 12 steals on the basepaths, and recording 27 putouts and nine assists for the Titans. Jared Whitaker was a rock behind the plate for the Titans, recording a .957 fielding percentage with 117 putouts, while hitting .314 with nine runs batted in. Jared Whitaker added two doubles and two triples on the season.

For Roaring Fork, junior Dawson Kuhl earned first-team infielder honors for the Rams, while senior Ralph Good earned first-team catcher honors. Senior Drew Broadhurst was one of four pitchers to earn first-team honors in the league.

Kuhl hit .471 on the year, finishing fifth in the league, while driving in 20 runs on the year, tying for the team lead in doubles with seven. Defensively, Kuhl recorded nine steals on the season. Good hit .386 on the year with 13 runs batted in and four doubles in 74 plate appearances, while scoring 19 runs. The senior catcher finished 10-for-11 in stolen base attempts.

Broadhurst, who threw a perfect game against Meeker, and recorded at least 12 strikeouts in a game three times, led the 3A WSL in ERA with a mark of 1.33 in 58 innings of work, striking out 102 hitters on the season, while walking just 10 hitters.

On the honorable mention team, Grand Valley junior Marco Rojas landed on the team for catchers, hitting .310 with 12 runs batted in, and four doubles on the year.

Delta Head Coach Steve Reiher earned Coach of the Year honors after the Panthers went 15-8 (9-0 3A WSL) on the year, while Delta senior Jaspar Carmichael earned Player of the Year honors after hitting .535 on the year with 21 runs batted in, adding nine doubles, two triples and two home runs on the season. Carmichael also went 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA on the mound, starting five games and appearing in 10.

Broadhurst, Good, Lund and Kotz earned all-state honors for their season efforts as well.