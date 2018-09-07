Coal Ridge football rolls past Hotchkiss, 45-7

Traveling to Hotchkiss Thursday night for a matchup with the Hotchkiss Bulldogs, the Coal Ridge Titans' football team rolled to a 45-7 win, giving first-year head coach Paul Downing his first win as a Titan.

Against the Bulldogs, Moises Contreras scored two rushing touchdowns for the Titans, while Adrian Garcia added one rushing touchdown for Coal Ridge. Senior quarterback Oscar Salazar threw a touchdown pass to Kaleb Mercado, while Josh Taylor and Jan Hernandez added rushing touchdowns. Salazar added a field goal in the win.

Defensively, Garcia picked off one pass.

The win pushes the Titans to 1-1 on the season. Coal Ridge hosts Paonia next Friday in New Castle at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

MIDDLE PARK 3, GRAND VALLEY 1

On the road Friday afternoon at Middle Park, the Grand Valley Cardinals' boys soccer team dropped a tough 3-1 decision to the Panthers.

Luis Magallenas scored the lone goal of the game for the Cardinals, while Marco Rojas stood tall in net for Grand Valley.

With the loss, Grand Valley falls to 1-3 on the season. The Cardinals travel to DSST-College View Saturday afternoon.

VOLLEYBALL

Grand Valley traveled to Jefferson Academy Friday afternoon and played two matches, winning 2-1 over Monte Vista, losing 2-0 to Faith Christian.

Against Monte Vista, Grand Valley won by scores of 24-26, 25-18, and 15-6. The Cardinals lost to Faith Christian by scores of 18-25 and 10-25.

Grand Valley will play two more games Saturday afternoon at the Jefferson Academy tournament.