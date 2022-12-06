Coal Ridge girls basketball wins Cowboy Shootout, cracks top 10 in state rankings

The Coal Ridge High School girls basketball team swept the Meeker Cowboy Shootout girls basketball tournament over the weekend, going 3-0 and securing a spot in the state 4A rankings in the process.

All three Lady Titans’ wins came in convincing fashion, as they downed Soroco 67-13 on Thursday, Mancos 47-30 on Friday and Hayden 50-26 on Saturday.

Coal Ridge was tied 13-13 with Hayden at the half, before rattling off 20 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth, while holding the Tigers to just 13 points through the final 16 minutes of play.

The Titans had received some votes in the Colorado High School Activities Association pre-season rankings last week, and landed in the No. 10 spot following the impressive opening weekend.

Senior Jackie Camunez was named Meeker Tournament MVP and senior Aceleigh Porter joined her teammate on the All-Tournament team.

Brenda Patch tournament: Meanwhile, the Rifle and Roaring Fork girls played in the annual Brenda Patch Tournament in Carbondale. Squaring off Friday night, the Bears prevailed 42-27 over the Rams on the heels of a 49-12 win over Aspen on Thursday. Rifle closed out the weekend Saturday with a 53-42 win over Palisade.

Against Roaring Fork, Rifle senior Jasmine Quinones scored 13 points and junior teammate Blayke Hostettler had 10 toward the winning effort.

Up 20-19 at the half against Palisade, the Bears rallied with 16 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth to seal the deal. Hostettler had 17 points in that game, while sophomore Avery Ward contributed 13.

In addition to the Rifle loss, Roaring Fork also fell to Steamboat Springs in the Rams’ home tourney, 30-27. The close affair saw Roaring Fork down 21-19 after three quarters of play, with the Sailors holding the edge through the final frame.

Boys results: In recent high school boys basketball action to open the season, Glenwood Springs goes to 2-2 after a road tournament loss Thursday to D’Evelyn, 53-42, followed by a 42-39 win Friday over Golden and a Saturday loss, 68-43, to Lewis-Palmer.

Rifle fell to 0-4 on the young season with a 61-40 tournament loss to Grand Junction on Thursday, and 51-22 loss to Grand Junction Central on Friday, and a 72-27 loss to Fruita Monument on Saturday.

And, Roaring Fork, opening the season at its home Brenda Patch Tournament, went 1-1 losing a close one 51-49 to Plateau Valley on Friday and defeating West Grand 62-7 on Saturday.

Up next: This weekend features the Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational at Spencer-Chavez Gym, where the Demon boys play host to Faith Christian (8 p.m. Thursday), Peak to Peak (8 p.m. Friday) and Coal Ridge (2:30 p.m. Saturday), and the Lady Demons play Moffat County (6:30 p.m. Thursday), Canon City (6:30 p.m. Friday) and Peak to Peak (1 p.m. Saturday).