Coal Ridge girls stride to home track meet title, boys second
A sprint sweep by Coal Ridge senior Peyton Garrison, plus two relay wins and three other individual event winners for the Lady Titans led Coal Ridge to the team title at their home invitational on Friday.
The Titans amassed 154.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cedaredge with 95 points and Moffat County with 75.
Garrison won the 100 meters in 12.16 seconds, the 200 in 25.62 seconds and the 400 in 57.2, and two Titans relay teams, the 800 sprint medley and the 4×400 both took first.
Natalie Smythe also won the 300-meter hurdles (49.68) and the triple jump (34-4.5.), and Araceli Ayala won the 3200 meters (12:54.85) for the Titans. Among a slew of second-place finishers was junior Mikayla Cheney in the 800 (2:25.32)
The Coal Ridge boys finished second as a team with 93 points to meet champion Montrose with 138.
The Titans’ lone first-place finish came from Justin Richel in the pole vault. Richel cleared 11-6, more than a foot higher than the next four finishers.
