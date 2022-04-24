Coal Ridge girls stride to home track meet title, boys second

Coal Ridge Titans senior Peyton Garrison leads a group of runners at the home Coal Ridge Invitational on Friday. Garrison took first in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter relays, and three other Lady Titan individuals and two relay teams had first-place finishes to lead Coal Ridge to the girls team title.

A sprint sweep by Coal Ridge senior Peyton Garrison, plus two relay wins and three other individual event winners for the Lady Titans led Coal Ridge to the team title at their home invitational on Friday.

The Titans amassed 154.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cedaredge with 95 points and Moffat County with 75.

Garrison won the 100 meters in 12.16 seconds, the 200 in 25.62 seconds and the 400 in 57.2, and two Titans relay teams, the 800 sprint medley and the 4×400 both took first.

Natalie Smythe also won the 300-meter hurdles (49.68) and the triple jump (34-4.5.), and Araceli Ayala won the 3200 meters (12:54.85) for the Titans. Among a slew of second-place finishers was junior Mikayla Cheney in the 800 (2:25.32)

The Coal Ridge boys finished second as a team with 93 points to meet champion Montrose with 138.

Rifle senior Jason Prado about to release a shot put at the Coal Ridge High School Invitational on Friday.

The Titans’ lone first-place finish came from Justin Richel in the pole vault. Richel cleared 11-6, more than a foot higher than the next four finishers.

Grand Valley's Colby Scott jumps a hurdle at the Coal Ridge High School Invitational on Friday.

Coal Ridge runner Taylee Richards leads competitors in her 800 meters heat at the Titans’ home meet Friday.

Basalt's Sarah Blazier arches her back during a high jump at the Coal Ridge High School Invitational on Friday.

