Coal Ridge repeats as 2A/3A Co-Ed state cheer champs

The Coal Ridge High School cheerleading squad came away with its second-straight state title at the CHSAA State Spirit Championships over the weekend.

The Titans won the Class 2A/3A Co-Ed division, besting the field of 14 teams entering the contest and four teams that advanced to the finals on Saturday.

“This team has worked very hard this season,” coach Alyssa Thurmon said on Monday. “This is an incredible group of kids who are dedicated to our team and this sport.”

Thurmon said the team went into the competition wanting to maximize the scoresheet, which it did scoring a 90.433 in the finals — nearly 20 points ahead of second-place Bayfield.

The state champion Coal Ridge High School co-ed cheer team.

Provided

Coal Ridge was also the top team coming out of the preliminary rounds, with 90.983 points. Rounding out the top-four teams in the 2A/3A Co-Ed competition were Alamosa and DSST: Byers.

“I set very high expectations for them and they exceed those every day,” Thurmon said. “They practice before and after school, spend a lot of time in the weight room, and work hard in the classroom. They have elite level stunting and tumbling skills, which have taken years of hard work.”

Titans team member Brayden Kammers was named CHSAA All Elite for the weekend.

Coal Ridge cheer team member Brayden Kammers, left, was named CHSAA All-Elite.

Provided

“Brayden is one of our hardest workers,” Thurmon said. “He is in the weight room every day before school. He never complains, comes to practice and works hard to set a good example and be a good leader for our team.”

Also from the area, Aspen High School won the 3A Poms division at the state championships.

Glenwood Springs and Rifle high schools also competed — Glenwood in the 4A Cheer division, in which the Demons finished 10th; and Rifle in the brand new 4A/5A Game Day division, in which the Bears placed 20th.