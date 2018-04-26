Coal Ridge soccer tops Delta, 2-0

Senior Jenny Pena and senior Sam Dunn found the back of the net Wednesday afternoon against the Delta Panthers, helping the Coal Ridge Titans' girls soccer team pick up an important 2-0 win in league play at 'The Pasture' in New Castle.

Pena fired home the first goal of the game off of a cross from Dunn, while Dunn added her goal on a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. Junior Annie Esgar made five saves in net for the Titans.

Coal Ridge (4-6-2, 2-0-2 3A WSL) will take on Grand Valley today in Parachute at 4 p.m.