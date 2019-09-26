PREP ROUNDUPS: Coal Ridge volleyball takes down Basalt, 3-1; Grand Valley tops Roaring Fork in 5 sets

Facing off against a tough 3A Western Slope League opponent in the Basalt Longhorns Thursday night in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team took care of business in the league matchup, picking up a 3-1 win by scores of 25-22, 25-11, 24-26, and 25-15.

The win over the Longhorns sees the Titans improve to 9-2 (4-0 in 3A WSL) on the year.

In the win, junior captain Taylor Wiescamp, fighting through an illness, recorded 11 kills and 3 blocks for Coal Ridge.

Junior Brecken Guccini led the Titans with a career night, recording 12 kills and 7 digs, while senior captain Taylor Roberts chipped in with 14 digs.

Senior captain Lyanna Nevarez added 5 kills, 3 aces and 5 digs, while junior Maya Mercado added 4 kills and 3 blocks in the win.

Junior Ari Cornejo added 13 assists and 6 digs, while junior Phoebe Young added 11 digs, 9 assists and 5 kills. Junior Sydney Stephens and sophomore Peyton Garrison added 2 kills each, while junior Kallie Bumgardner chipped in with 3 assists.

Coal Ridge travels to Olathe Saturday for a matchup with the Pirates at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Grand Valley 3, Roaring Fork 2

Hosting the Roaring Fork Rams Thursday in “The Nest” in Parachute, the Grand Valley Cardinals girls volleyball team picked up a much-needed win in 3A Western Slope League play, topping the Rams in 5 sets.

Grand Valley won by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 22-25, and 15-6, ending any hopes of Roaring Fork’s huge comeback attempt.

The win sees Grand Valley move to 3-8 (1-2 in 3A WSL) on the year. The Cardinals travel to Olathe Saturday for a noon matchup.

Roaring Fork falls to 2-7 (0-2 in 3A WSL) on the year. The Rams host Moffat County on Tuesday in Carbondale.

