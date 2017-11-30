Coal Ridge volleyball’s Greene signs with RMC

Coming off a strong last two seasons as a member of the Coal Ridge Titans' girls volleyball program, senior outside hitter Cassie Greene earned an opportunity to continue her playing career at the collegiate level. Greene signed with Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, in mid-November, officially becoming a member of the Battlin' Bears of the Frontier Conference.

Aside from volleyball, Greene wants to pursue a major in aviation, which left her with few college choices on the western part of the United States. Through her interest in aviation, Greene came across Rocky Mountain College, which showed reciprocated interest in her not only as a student, but as a volleyball player this past spring. Following a tour of the campus in Billings, Greene met with head coach Laurie Kelly and the rest of the Battlin' Bears' roster.

"It just immediately felt like where I wanted to go," Greene said during a recent phone interview. "I got a chance to practice with the team as well, so that was fun and really solidified it for me."

Around the game of volleyball since fourth grade, Greene has played the sport year-round, including club volleyball in Vail during the winter. During her senior season with the Titans' program under head coach Aimee Gerber, Greene busted out in a big way. She finished third on the team in kills with 155 (37.8 kill percentage), third on the team in aces with 45, fourth on the team in total blocks with 35, sixth on the team with 94 digs and second on the team with 27 assists.

Her play as an outside hitter helped the Titans win the 3A Western Slope League with a perfect 9-0 mark in league play, including a 21-4 record overall on the season. During her junior season, she recorded 105 kills, 31 aces, 24 total blocks and 17 assists. The last two years have been very strong for Greene on the court for the Titans, and through her hard work she'll head to the next level to join a very strong Rocky Mountain College team under Kelly.

"It means everything to me to keep playing because I feel like without volleyball, a part of me would be missing," Greene said. "I just really wanted to keep playing, and I'm really glad to have it all work out the way I wanted it to. This year at Coal Ridge was the most cohesive team that I've ever been a part of. While we didn't make the state tournament this year, we put together the best record Coal Ridge volleyball has ever had, so that was a lot of fun playing this year."

On campus at Rocky Mountain College, Greene will be heading to a throwback campus with old, sandstone buildings that were first built in 1878 in the first year of the school's existence. The students accelerated the expansion of the college during that time as they constructed the new buildings as a way of paying for their tuition. The sandstone rocks were dug up from the Rimrocks, and the campus rose from the surrounding farmland to become one of the best-rated colleges in the West.

"It's just a really cool campus and has a cool feel to it," Greene said. "I like antiques, so that played into it."

While at school, Greene will study aviation in hopes of becoming a pilot. Dating back to her childhood, Greene was always into flying, wanting to have the window seat as much as possible. A few years ago, through the help of a close family friend who is in the Air Force, Greene was able to fly a plane on her own once in the air for the first time.

"I fell in love with flying right then, honestly," Greene said. "And I thought, 'Well, if it's a passion, I might as well make it what I want to do with my life.'"

Although not exactly sure what she wants to do as a pilot, in terms of private or commercial, Greene said it all comes down to what lifestyle she wants to live following graduation.

For now, though, Greene will turn her attention to club volleyball in Vail as well as finishing up her schooling at Coal Ridge High School in her senior year before preparing to make the big jump to the next level with Rocky Mountain College.