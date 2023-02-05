Coal Ridge wrestling hosts duals
Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling hosted Glenwood Springs and North Fork for a round of dual matches on Thursday, Feb. 2. North Fork defeated Glenwood Springs, 63-12. Scores from the Glenwood-Coal Ridge and Coal Ridge-North Fork matches were not posted.
Glenwood Springs match winners versus North Fork included Leobardo Meraz (138 pounds) in a 4-1 decision over North Fork’s Charlie Miller; Cameron Small (190) over Josiah Peters by fall in 3:27; and Kodiak Kellogg (215) over Malachi Deck by sudden victory.
On Friday, Rifle and Basalt (which includes wrestlers from Roaring Fork High in Carbondale) squared off in a dual, with Rifle taking the team win, 46-30.
Wrestled match results
106: Ayden Piatt (Rifle) over Ovet Babonoyaba (Basalt), fall 1:23
113: Towler Scott (Basalt) over Lee Higgins (Rifle), fall 3:36
120: Roaney Requeno (Basalt) over Tucker Collier (Rifle), fall 2:43
126: Gavin Nash (Rifle) over Ivan Babonoyaba (Basalt), major decision 14-2
132: Jordan Irwin (Rifle) over Bronze Urfrig (Basalt), fall 4:53
138: Trey Trouskie (Rifle) over Brandon Alfaro (Basalt), fall 5:09
144: Parker Miller (Rifle) over Luca Shafer (Basalt), fall 3:56
150: Jagen Hazelbush (Rifle) over Randy Del Cid Sosa (Basalt), fall 1:35
157: Arath Lopez (Rifle) over Herberth Requeno (Basalt), fall 0:53
165: Isaac Valencia (Rifle) over Drake Cornett (Basalt), fall 0:52
175: Dayton Schenk (Basalt) over Alex Murchinson (Rifle), fall 5:41
215: Brody Samuelson (Basalt) over Yadier Loya (Rifle), fall 2:22
