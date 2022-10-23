Coal Ridge’s Parker wins 3A cross country regional; Glenwood’s Connerton-Nevin 9th, Rifle’s Robinson 14th in 4As to qualify for state

Tyler Parker strides toward a 3A Regional cross country championship at Delta's Confluence Park on Friday.

Coal Ridge senior Tyler Parker led a local contingent of state cross country qualifiers, outpacing the Class 3A Region 1 field at Delta’s Confluence Park to advance as the region’s top qualifier to the 3A State Championships in Colorado Springs next weekend.

Parker ran the 5K course in 16 minutes, 59.8 seconds, finishing 10 seconds ahead of second-place Owen Gifford from Moffat County, who crossed in 17:10. Basalt freshman Towler Scott had a breakout performance to qualify for state in the fourth spot, finishing in 17:17.3.

Joining Parker will be junior teammate Dallin Karren, who crossed in sixth (17:39.2). Other area 3A state qualifiers for the boys are Basalt junior Owen Lambert, seventh (17:50); Aspen junior Edwin Ryerson, 10th (18:02.3); Basalt senior Misha Logan, 12th (18:10); and Aspen senior Finn Johnson, 13th (18:14.6).

Basalt also qualified as a team, finishing second with 73 points to Regional champions Middle Park with 69.

Basalt’s girls won the regional team title with 49 points, led by regional champion Katelyn Maley and runner-up Ava Lane. The Longhorns’ senior 1-2 punch were neck-and-neck, with Maley pulling away in 18:32.7, followed by Lane in 18:36.8. Sophomore teammate Isabella Moon was fifth in 20:16.

Coal Ridge also qualified one runner for state, senior Gwynn Apostolik who finished the regional race in 12th place (20:55.2).

Coal Ridge runners in blue head out of the starting gate at the Class 3A Regionals in Delta on Friday.

At the 4A Region 1 meet in Grand Junction on Thursday, the Glenwood Springs and Rifle girls qualified one runner each to the 4A state meet. Glenwood senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin finished ninth in 19:15.4 to qualify, and Rifle sophomore Ana Robinson was 14th in 19:51.6 to earn a trip to state.

The Colorado High School Cross Country Championships take place Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.

Rifle football trounces Grand Valley

The Rifle Bears scored a 48-0 shutout win over the visiting Grand Valley Cardinals on Friday to improve to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the 2A League 6.

The win moves Rifle into third place in the league, behind Moffat County, 60-14 winners over Aspen Friday, and league-leading Basalt, which stayed undefeated with a 57-13 thrashing of Coal Ridge, also on Friday night.

In 3A football action, Glenwood Springs lost a second straight Friday night at Summit, 26-13, to fall to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Demons’ postseason hopes rest on their prospects against Eagle Valley at home this Friday and on the road at Palisade Nov. 4.

Rifle volleyball goes 1-4 at tourney

The Rifle Lady Bears played several upper-division teams in a Grand Junction tournament over the weekend, winning 2-0 over Grand Junction Central but falling 2-0 to Dakota Ridge, Arapahoe and Bear Creek, and 2-1 to Monarch. Rifle (12-10, 4-2 in league) closes out the season at home Tuesday against Moffat County with a chance to secure second place in the 3A WSL.

Other volleyball scores: Coal Ridge over Gunnison 3-1 (25-13, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24); Roaring Fork over Gunnison 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17).