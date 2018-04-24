Coal Ridge’s Williams shoots career best at Adobe Creek

Competing at Adobe Creek National Golf Course in Mesa County Monday afternoon, Coal Ridge senior Cheyanne Williams shot a career-best round of 82 on the day, pushing her closer to her best golf of the season, with the regional tournament looming, and a state playoff berth on the line.

Williams, who missed her entire junior season of golf due to a knee injury, has put together a strong senior season for the Titans, pairing with Jaelyn Price to form a strong 1-2 duo for the Titans under head coach Greg Gortsema.

Williams will get back on the links on Tuesday, May 1, in the season finale tournament at Yampa Valley, where the Moffat County Bulldogs will host the tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER

Grand Valley 3, Rangely 2

On the road Tuesday afternoon for a nonleague game against the Rangely Panthers, the Grand Valley Cardinals picked up a big 3-2 win for the Cardinals' second win of the season under head coach Kelly Clark.

Recommended Stories For You

Junior Shaya Chenoweth scored two goals for the Cardinals, while senior Danielle Call scored one goal, helping the Cardinals take down the Panthers.

Sitting at 2-7-1 (0-5 3A WSL) on the season, the Cardinals will host the Coal Ridge Titans Thursday at 4 p.m.

Glenwood Springs 10, Rifle 0

A hat trick from senior Eryn Peterson, and two goals each from junior Sierra McKinney and freshman Tatum Lilly helped the Glenwood Springs Demons girls soccer team pick up a 10-0 win over the Rifle Bears Tuesday evening at Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood.

Aside from Peterson's hat trick, and McKinney and Lilly's two goals, senior Mo Reece found the back of the net for the Demons, while freshman Maya Elias and junior Levyn Thomas added one goal each to help pace the Glenwood attack. Elias' goal was the first of the season for the freshman, while Lilly, McKinney, Elias, senior Claudia Hirons and junior Sarah Helm dished out assists in the win.

Sitting at 9-2 (8-2 4A Western Slope League) on the season, the Demons will host the Fruita Monument Wildcats Thursday evening in a nonleague game at 6 p.m. Rifle (1-11, 0-10 4A WSL) will host the Palisade Bulldogs Thursday afternoon at Rifle High School at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Coal Ridge 21, Grand Valley 0

The Coal Ridge Titans baseball team picked up a big 3A Western Slope League win by knocking off the Grand Valley Cardinals, 21-0, in Parachute Tuesday afternoon.

Coal Ridge scored five runs in the first, nine runs in the second, and seven runs in the fourth to pick up its fourth win in league play on the season.

For Grand Valley, Weston Hilgenfeld and Austin White recorded singles in the loss for the Cardinals, while Isaiah Tigert stole a base for Grand Valley.

No individual stats were available at the time of press for the Titans.

Coal Ridge (5-8, 4-2 3A WSL) will host Meeker Thursday at 4 p.m.

Moffat County 17, Roaring Fork 7

A season-high eight errors did in the Roaring Fork Rams Tuesday afternoon in a 3A Western Slope League home game against the visiting Moffat County Bulldogs at Ron Patch Memorial Field in Carbondale.

The loss drops the Rams to 5-8 (1-5 3A WSL) on the season. The Rams will host Glenwood Springs Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a nonleague game.

BOYS LACROSSE

Battle Mountain 18, Glenwood Springs 2

In a rivalry matchup with the Battle Mountain Huskies Tuesday afternoon in Edwards, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys lacrosse team struggled to score on the day, finding the back of the net twice in an 18-2 loss. Glenwood scored one goal in the third quarter, and one goal in the fourth quarter, while the Huskies scored four in the first, six in the second, three in the third, and five in the fourth to pull away for the big win in 4A Western League action.

Sitting at 3-10 (0-8 4A WSL) on the season, the Demons will travel to Summit Tuesday, May 1, for a league matchup against the Tigers.