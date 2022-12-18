Colorado ski conditions report
Roaring Fork Valley ski areas
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:41a packed powder 31 – 43 base 102 of 122 trails 84% open, 961 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:41a packed powder 30 – 32 base 71 of 76 trails 93% open, 656 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Buttermilk — Wed 5:41a packed powder 22 – 24 base 41 of 44 trails 93% open, 454 acres, 5 of 8 lifts,
Snowmass — Wed 5:41a packed powder 26 – 41 base 69 of 98 trails, 70% open 1935 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Sunlight — Wed 5:14a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 22 base 55 of 72 trails, 76% open 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Statewide
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 33 – 33 base 23 of 147 trails 16% open, 282 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:20a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 72 of 169 trails 43% open, 1022 acres, 19 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Plan to Open 12/29
Breckenridge — Wed 4:47a machine groomed 27 – 27 base 87 of 187 trails 47% open, 1195 acres, 16 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Cooper — Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 13 – 25 base 43 of 64 trails, 83% open 400 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:06a 33 – 33 base 99 of 156 trails 63% open, 16 of 23 lifts,
Crested Butte — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 81 of 160 trails 51% open, 760 acres, 9 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 10:44a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 3 of 8 trails 38% open, 1 of 3 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Eldora — Wed 12:49p 1 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 32 of 65 trails 52% open, 355 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 10:49a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 16 of 41 trails 29% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hesperus Ski Area — Operating no details Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 10:53a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 6:49a powder 40 – 50 base 60 of 100 trails, 60% open
Kendall Mountain — Operating, no details
Keystone — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 62 of 130 trails 48% open, 1103 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:47a packed powder machine groomed 27 – 27 base 28 of 94 trails, 30% open 368 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 27 – 27 base 50 of 67 trails, 75% open 597 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 42 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 27 – 31 base 37 of 105 trails 34% open, 369 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Plan to Open 12/29
Steamboat — Wed 5:13a 1 new packed powder 51 – 67 base 156 of 169 trails 93% open, 2745 acres, 15 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Telluride — Wed 5:17a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 20 base 49 of 147 trails 33% open, 429 acres, 14 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Vail — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 115 of 273 trails, 42% open 3131 acres, 21 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:18a packed powder machine groomed 34 – 35 base 120 of 168 trails 79% open, 1635 acres, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 45 – 50 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
