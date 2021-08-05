‘Defiance’ to defy expectations as Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park announces new roller coaster

A new roller coaster is set to stand atop Iron Mountain at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park by summer 2022, according to an announcement posted on the park’s Facebook page on Thursday. The coaster is set to be the highest elevation looping roller coaster in the United States.

The coaster will be named Defiance in reference to the original name of Glenwood Springs. It will be built by Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, a German-based roller coaster manufacturer that is known for building “awe-inspiring” roller coasters. Gerstlauer has built roller coasters all over the world, the tallest one being in Germany at Hansa-Park, where “The Oath of Kärnan” reaches a height of 240 feet.

The Defiance roller coaster will be custom-built and feature several unique features that are bound to bring even more people to the Adventure Park. For starters, the roller coaster will feature a 75-foot vertical lift hill that will give riders a good view of Glenwood Springs and the Colorado River more than 1,000 feet below just as the rail cars reach their apex before freefalling 110 feet into a ravine on the mountain.

From there the roller coaster will reach speeds close to 60 mph while the coaster heads toward a series of turns that will not only invert the passengers three times but also send them flipping through the air.

Defiance will come in addition to the park’s only other adult roller coaster, Cliffhanger Roller Coaster, that was assembled in the summer of 2012 after being disassembled from Braxton, Missouri. Defiance will not only stand apart with its speed, twists and turns, but it will have only a lap bar to keep riders securely in their seats, as opposed to a harness system some roller coasters employ.

The construction of the Defiance roller coaster is set to start in early spring 2022.