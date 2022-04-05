Demon athletes Sandoval, Johnson claim wins at Mickey Dunn track invitational; Rifle, Grand Valley boys win Cedaredge, Meeker meets

Area high school track and field teams divided, and in a few cases conquered, at three different meets this past weekend.

Glenwood Springs and a split squad of Coal Ridge athletes were at the Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction on Friday.

The Demons’ Joaquin Sandoval won the 100-meter dash in 11.29 seconds and was second in the 200 meters, at 23.25 seconds.

Rustyn Randolph claimed a second place finish in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 4 inches, and the boys 4×800 relay was third with a time of 9:35.09

For the Demon girls, Ella Johnson won the 3200 meters in 11:28, and teammate Sophia Connerton-Nevin was second in 12:02.18.

The Lady Demons 4×400 and 4×800 relays also both took first place, with times of 4:21.21 and 10:21.81, respectively.

Other individuals finishing in the top three of their events were Miah Suarez, second in the 300 hurdles (49.83) and third in the triple jump (31-9.5); Ruby Patch, third in the 300 hurdles (50.49); and Ana Shea, second in the triple jump (32-1.5).

The Glenwood boys placed fifth as a team in the 12-team meet with 54 points, while the Lady Demons were second out of 10 teams with 86 points.

Coal Ridge High split its weekend efforts between the Mickey Dunn meet on Friday and the Cedaredge Invitational on Saturday.

At Grand Junction, the Lady Titans 4×200 relay took second in 1:58.92, and the Coal Ridge girls swept the pole vault event, with Haven Prodzinski, Samantha Simons and Lydia Dye finishing 1-2-3, each clearing 7 feet. Titan Liliana Schmitz was fourth in the event at 6-6.

For the Coal Ridge boys, Justin Richel was first in the pole vault, clearing 11-0.

Meeker Invitational

Meanwhile, Grand Valley and Rifle were at the Meeker Invitational on Friday, where the Grand Valley boys won honors among nine teams with 150.5 points. Rifle was fourth with 61.

Top three finishers for the Grand Valley boys included: Brandon Garcia, first 200 meters (24.77); Kade Sackett, first 800 meters (2:05) and first triple jump (39-11); Connor Ostermiller, third 800 meters (2:19.03) and third 1600 meters (5:19.76); Alex Alegria, second 400 meters (55.66); Colby Scott, second 300 hurdles (49.92); Brayden Harper, third 300 hurdles 51.86; third shot put, (39-7); Aiden Janz, third high jump (5-4); Emilio Garcia, first long jump (18-5); and Jacob Doyle, first discus (139-5).

The Cardinals 4×200 relay took first (1:40.33), and the 4×100 relay was second (48.5).

Among the Grand Valley girls, Katherine Stark was first in the 3200 meters (15:19.91)

The Rifle boys 4×800 relay took first (10:37.42), and the 4×400 relay was second (4:25.24). Randy Martinez was second in the 3200 meters (13:43.9).

For the Lady Bears, Jamie Caron took first in the first pole vault at 7-7, and the girls 4×200 relay was third (2:08.17).

Cedaredge Invitational

Saturday’s Cedaredge Invitational included athletes from Coal Ridge, Grand Valley, Rifle and Roaring Fork. The Rifle boys took first in the team results (141 points), and Coal Ridge was second (124). The Coal Ridge girls also took second (133).

The Titan boys won the 4×200 (1:33.81) and 800 sprint medley (1:41.16) relays, and finished second in the 4×400 (3:37.13) and 4×800 (9:58).

Other top finishers for the Titan boys: Tyler Parker, first 1600 meters (5:00.51); first 3200 meters (11:49.42); Dylan Campbell, second 400 meters (52.60); Eddie Salazar, second triple jump (38-4.5), second long jump (18-9.5).

Coal Ridge swept the girls relays, winning all five events: 4×100 (50.61); 4×200 (1:45.82); 800 sprint medley (1:50.25); 4×400 (4:09.22); and 4×800 (10:29.26).

Other top finishers for the Titan girls: Araceli Ayala, first 3200 meters (13:08.43); Jackie Camunez, second 200 meters (27.29); Mikayla Cheney, second 1600 meters (5:19.09); Abigail Wittenberg, second discus (96-11); Natalie Smythe, second triple jump (34-3.7).

Other top-2 finishers by school:

For Grand Valley, Jacob Doyle, first discus (149);

For Rifle, Madelyn Berglund, first discus (72-5); Kade Bishop, first 100 (11.72), first 400 (52.40), and first long jump (19-9.7); Daniel Carreon, second 300 hurdles (42.45), first triple jump (38-4.5); Troy Mataia, second shot put (42-7); boys 4×200 relay, second (1:36.35).

Next up: Most area teams, including Glenwood Springs and Rifle, will be at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday. Grand Valley is at the Frank Woodburn Invitational at Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction, also on Saturday.

Save the date: GSHS Demon Invitational, Saturday, April 16, Stubler Memorial Field, Glenwood Springs.

