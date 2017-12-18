Demon girls win Montrose meet, stay undefeated
December 18, 2017
top demon varsity finishers
Kylee Smith – 200-yard Freestyle, 2nd place, 2:10.08; 500 yard Freestyle, 3rd place, 5:56.11
Kristen Davis – 500-yard Freestyle, 2nd place, 5:50.93
Zoe Lyon – 100-yard Freestyle, 3rd place, 1:01.46; 100-yard Backstroke, 3rd place, 1:05.64
Macy Stinson – 100-yard Fly, 5th place, 1:10.08; 100-yard Backstroke, 5th place, 1:07.67
Sally McDonnell – 200-yard Freestyle, 4th place, 2:18.94; 100-yard Freestyle, 5th place, 1:02.41
Sophie Moon – 100-yard Breaststroke, 5th place 1:22.04
200 yard Freestyle Relay (Vanderhoof, Mueller, McDonnell, Stinson) – 3rd Place 1:56.89
400-yard Freestyle Relay (Davis, Smith, Stinson, Lyon) – 2nd place, 4:08.80
Varsity Team Scores
1. Glenwood Springs, 443
2. Grand Junction, 440
3. Gunnison, 232
4. Aspen, 221
5. Montrose, 205
6. Delta County, 167
7. Moffat County, 15
The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim and dive team extended its undefeated season in a close competition at Montrose over the weekend.
Glenwood was able to hold off the 5A Grand Junction Tigers to claim the overall victory in the varsity competition. Glenwood won the seven-team competition with 443 points, closely followed by Grand Junction with 440 points.
The meet started on Friday afternoon in a preliminary session, with the top 16 swimmers in each event advancing to the Saturday finals.
"We had a large number of girls advancing to the finals, which allowed us to score points in many events," coach Steve Vanderhoof said.
In the first finals event, Glenwood started with a victory, and a Class 3A state qualifying time of 2:06.20, in the 200 medley relay. Led off by returning state qualifier Zoe Lyon, Glenwood took the lead, winning the race by almost 2 seconds ahead of host Montrose. Kristen Davis (breaststroke), Kylee Smith (butterfly) and Kaitlyn Vanderhoof (freestyle) joined Lyon in the Demons' only first place win of the meet.
The Demons and Grand Junction went back and forth all morning, and the scores tightened up as Glenwood had an injury and a disqualification for one of its swimmers in another event.
In the final event of the day, though, the 400 freestyle relay, Glenwood solidified its team victory, placing second in the event ahead of the Tigers' fourth-place finish.
"I am still looking for a couple girls to have some breakout swims that will strengthen our placement in the individual events and improve our relay times," Vanderhoof said. "This improvement, along with the progression of our divers, is exciting and will help the team be competitive at our regional championships in February."
The Glenwood girls will not compete again until Jan. 13 when they visit Summit High School.
