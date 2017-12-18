Demon girls win Montrose meet, stay undefeated

The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim and dive team extended its undefeated season in a close competition at Montrose over the weekend.

Glenwood was able to hold off the 5A Grand Junction Tigers to claim the overall victory in the varsity competition. Glenwood won the seven-team competition with 443 points, closely followed by Grand Junction with 440 points.

The meet started on Friday afternoon in a preliminary session, with the top 16 swimmers in each event advancing to the Saturday finals.

"We had a large number of girls advancing to the finals, which allowed us to score points in many events," coach Steve Vanderhoof said.

In the first finals event, Glenwood started with a victory, and a Class 3A state qualifying time of 2:06.20, in the 200 medley relay. Led off by returning state qualifier Zoe Lyon, Glenwood took the lead, winning the race by almost 2 seconds ahead of host Montrose. Kristen Davis (breaststroke), Kylee Smith (butterfly) and Kaitlyn Vanderhoof (freestyle) joined Lyon in the Demons' only first place win of the meet.

The Demons and Grand Junction went back and forth all morning, and the scores tightened up as Glenwood had an injury and a disqualification for one of its swimmers in another event.

Recommended Stories For You

In the final event of the day, though, the 400 freestyle relay, Glenwood solidified its team victory, placing second in the event ahead of the Tigers' fourth-place finish.

"I am still looking for a couple girls to have some breakout swims that will strengthen our placement in the individual events and improve our relay times," Vanderhoof said. "This improvement, along with the progression of our divers, is exciting and will help the team be competitive at our regional championships in February."

The Glenwood girls will not compete again until Jan. 13 when they visit Summit High School.