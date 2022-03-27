Demon tracksters Carlson, Johnson earn wins at Warrior Invite
Glenwood Springs High School senior athletes Ella Johnson and Maria Carlson won the 1600- and 400-meter events, respectively, at the Warrior Wild West Invitational in Grand Junction on Saturday.
Johnson, who has committed to run track and cross country for the Air Force Academy next year, outkicked Ella Unrein of Fruita Monument in the 1600, winning in a photo finish with a time of 5:27.21 to Unrein’s 5:27.39.
Johnson was also second in the 3200 meters on Saturday with a time of 11:27.68.
Carlson outran another Fruita Monument competitor in the 400 meters on Saturday, winning in 1:01.54 over Lauren Geer (1:02.78).
Other Lady Demons athletes placing in the top five in their respective events included Tori Taylor, second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.43) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (53.11); the 4×100 relay team (fourth, 55.24); Breauna Sorensen, fifth long jump (14-11.25).
The Lady Demons finished fifth in the team standings with 59.6 points, behind meet winner Fruita Monument (78.33) Grand Junction (77), Delta (67.93) and Montrose (64.6).
The best showing at the meet for the Glenwood Springs boys who participated was a ninth-place finish in the 400 meters (54.88) for Dylan West.
Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Basalt eyes Vail model for help easing affordable housing blues
Basalt wants to explore if “buy downs” are a viable option to ease the affordable housing crunch. Free market rents would be bought down to affordable housing levels.