Demon tracksters Carlson, Johnson earn wins at Warrior Invite

Glenwood Springs High School senior athletes Ella Johnson and Maria Carlson won the 1600- and 400-meter events, respectively, at the Warrior Wild West Invitational in Grand Junction on Saturday.

Johnson, who has committed to run track and cross country for the Air Force Academy next year, outkicked Ella Unrein of Fruita Monument in the 1600, winning in a photo finish with a time of 5:27.21 to Unrein’s 5:27.39.

Johnson was also second in the 3200 meters on Saturday with a time of 11:27.68.

Carlson outran another Fruita Monument competitor in the 400 meters on Saturday, winning in 1:01.54 over Lauren Geer (1:02.78).

Other Lady Demons athletes placing in the top five in their respective events included Tori Taylor, second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.43) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (53.11); the 4×100 relay team (fourth, 55.24); Breauna Sorensen, fifth long jump (14-11.25).

The Lady Demons finished fifth in the team standings with 59.6 points, behind meet winner Fruita Monument (78.33) Grand Junction (77), Delta (67.93) and Montrose (64.6).

The best showing at the meet for the Glenwood Springs boys who participated was a ninth-place finish in the 400 meters (54.88) for Dylan West.

