Demons boys and girls sweep Eagle Valley Invitational team titles; Titans place third

Competing at the Eagle Valley Invitational Saturday, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys and girls track and field teams returned from spring break in impressive fashion, sweeping the team titles on the day, as the boys scored 132 points to win the meet by 17 points over Eagle Valley, while the girls scored 117 team points, finishing 47 points ahead of second-place Eagle on the day.

Aside from the Demons, the Coal Ridge boys and girls placed third in team scores, as the boys finished with 84 points, while the girls scored 65.5 points.

The Basalt girls placed eighth with 44 points, while Rifle (10th, 35 points) and Roaring Fork (16th, 13 points) rounded out the day for local girls competing at the invite.

The Roaring Fork boys placed seventh on the day with 42 team points, while Basalt (8th, 36 points), and Rifle (15th, nine points) capped off the day for the boys in Gypsum.

The Glenwood boys recorded wins in the 4×200 relay (Gavin Olsen, Wyatt Ewer, AJ Crowley, and Aaron Smith), 4×800 meter relay (Gavin Harden, Kai Uyehara, Dalton Deter, and Jorge Zavala), while Crowley won the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.52 seconds. Olson added a win in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.75 seconds, while Crowley and Ewer finished 1-2 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Harden recorded a win for the Demons in the 3200m run, finishing with a time of 10:09,90.

Recommended Stories For You

For the Glenwood girls, the Demons won the 4×200 relay (Saylor Warren, Morgan Hollenback, Ginny Bergstrom, and Sequoia Kellogg), while the 800 sprint medley team (Hollenback, Warren, Bergstrom, and Sophia Vigil) won as well.

In individual events for the Glenwood girls, Bergstrom won the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.64 seconds, while Warren and Kellogg finished 1-2 in the long jump. Kellogg capped off the day for Glenwood by winning the triple jump.

Outside of Glenwood, Rifle's Delaney Phillips won the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.52 seconds, while Basalt's Sierra Bower won the 3200m run with a time of 13:09.98. Coal Ridge's Phoebe Young set a school record in the pole vault with a height of 9-02, placing second overall in the event.

For the boys, Coal Ridge's 4×100 relay team (Raul Ramirez, Brandon Herrera, Jacx Power, and Ezequiel Contreras) recorded a win to open the day, while Basalt's Noah Williams won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.48 seconds. Contreras won the 400m run for the Titans with a time of 52.65 seconds, and Power won the discus throw with a distance of 132-02.

Roaring Fork's Jasper Germain won the high jump with a height of 6-03, while Justin Thompson claimed a win in the long jump (22-1.50) and the triple jump (45-04.50) for the Rams.

BASEBALL

RIFLE 10, STEAMBOAT SPRINGS 6

Hosting the Steamboat Springs Sailors Saturday afternoon at Cooper Field in Rifle, the Rifle Bears' baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and eight runs in the bottom of the third inning before holding on late for a 10-6 win in 4A Western Slope League play.

Junior Eddie Medina pitched six strong innings for the Bears, giving up just three hits, with four strikeouts and two earned runs. Medina also had a single, RBI, walk, and run scored.

Senior Connor Gould was 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI, two runs scored, walk, hit by pitch, and a stolen base. Junior Randy Starks was 1-for-2 with hit by pitch, run, and sacrifice fly RBI.

Sophomore Andres Vega had a single, walk, run, RBI, and stolen base in the win, while senior Wyatt Warfel had a double, RBI, and run scored. Sophomore Levi Warfel had a single, run, 2 RBI's, a walk, and reached on an error for the Bears on the day.

Sitting at 6-5 on the season, Rifle will travel to Carbondale Wednesday for a nonleague matchup with the Rams.

ROARING FORK 7, BASALT 1

On the road Saturday afternoon for a rivalry matchup against the Basalt Longhorns, the Roaring Fork Rams' baseball team received an outstanding pitching performance from senior Drew Broadhurst to coast to a 7-1 win.

Broadhurst, who threw a perfect game earlier in the season against Meeker, recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts in the win over Basalt, mowing down Longhorn hitters all afternoon.

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 3-5 on the season.

The Rams will host Rifle Wednesday afternoon in a nonleague game at Ron Patch Memorial Field in Carbondale.

MONTROSE 13, COAL RIDGE 1

Hosting the Montrose Indians Saturday morning in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans had a rough go of things against the veteran Indians, dropping a 13-1 decision in game one of a doubleheader.

The Titans then dropped game two by a score of 10-0.

Coal Ridge will take on Moffat County Tuesday at 4 p.m.