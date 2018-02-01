Demons cruise to sweep of Devils in league play

Making the trip to Gypsum Thursday night for a 4A Western Slope League matchup against the Eagle Valley Devils, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls basketball team rolled to an impressive 19-point win over its 4A WSL foe, 51-32, to keep pace with the upper echelon of league teams as the season winds down.

Against the Devils, senior guard Maddie Bolitho had a game to remember for the Demons, pouring in a game-high 18 points, while dishing out five assists and recording five steals.

Bolitho was held scoreless in the first quarter, but in the second the senior connected on two 3-pointers, allowing her to dial in from beyond the arc as the terrific guard drilled a total of four 3-pointers on the night.

After scoring just six points as a team in the first quarter, Glenwood erupted for 17 in the second and 14 each in the third and fourth quarters to cruise to the 19-point win.

Along with Bolitho, junior guard Ximena Gutierrez had a strong game for the Demons, recording 10 points, four assists and three steals, while senior forwards Tatum Peterson and Saylor Warren chipped in with six points each. Warren grabbed nine rebounds for the Demons in the win.

Glenwood (11-8, 6-2 4A WSL) will host the Summit Tigers on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

Recommended Stories For You

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenwood Springs 92, Eagle Valley 54

Building off of the girls' win over Eagle Valley, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys basketball team cruised to a season sweep of the Eagle Valley Devils Thursday night in a 92-54 trouncing of its 4A WSL foe.

In the previous meeting between the two teams back on Jan. 13, the Demons rolled to a 91-34 win. Thursday's game would be similar as Glenwood put up point totals of 17, 33, 28 and 14 in each quarter, allowing the Demons to pull away in the second quarter for an impressive league win for the top team in the 4A WSL.

Against the Devils, Glenwood received balanced scoring up and down the lineup as five players scored in double figures, led by senior guard AJ Crowley's 14 points.

Joining Crowley in double figures was junior center Holden Kleager with 13 points, senior guard Aaron Smith and senior forward Gabe Suarez with 12 points each and junior forward Luke Gair with 10 points.

Despite scoring 33 points in the second quarter, Glenwood didn't hit a single 3-pointer in the eight minute outburst, making the 33-point quarter all the more impressive.

With the game well in hand, Glenwood was able to turn to the bench as sophomore guard Mitchell Burt scored 8 points with four points each in the second and fourth quarters, while sophomore forward Adam Schrader recorded 6 points to help pace the Demon attack.

Sitting at 15-4 (8-0 4A WSL) on the season, the Demons will return to action Feb. 6 with a home matchup against the Summit Tigers.

WRESTLING

Competing against the Olathe Pirates and Gunnison Cowboys Thursday evening in a TRI dual, the Grand Valley Cardinals' wrestling team went 1-1 on the day, falling to Olathe 58-24 in the first match of the night before rolling over Gunnison 49-18 in the second match of the night.

Against Olathe, Austin Sabbatis picked up a forfeit win for the Cardinals in the 220-pound match, while Caleb Frink and AJ Serna added forfeit wins in the 113- and 120-pound matches.

Grand Valley's Michael Kelly closed out the match against the Pirates strong with a fall win over Olathe's Norma Alejandro in the 182-pound match in just 2:27.

Looking to bounce back against the Cowboys, the Cardinals did just that despite just four matches actually involving wrestling.

At 120, Serna picked up an 11-2 major decision win over Gunnison's Tyler Laudick, while Hector De La Cruz recorded a 15-9 decision win for the Cardinals in the 126-pound match over Gunnison's Bryce Vincent.

In the 132-pound match, Isaiah Tigert kept the ball rolling for the Cardinals, pinning Gunnison's Manuel Ramos in just 1:48, but Grand Valley's Jonathan Pena was tripped up in the 138-pound match as Gunnison's Zebuel Alexander pinned Pena in just 2:23.

Aside from Grand Valley wrestling, the Rifle Bears competed at the Palisade TRI duals Thursday night against the Bulldogs and Steamboat Springs Sailors.

Rifle dropped a close match to Palisade, 39-36, but no individual results were available at the time of press.

The score and results from the Steamboat-Rifle match was also unavailable at the time of press.