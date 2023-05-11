Demons down Devils: Glenwood Springs baseball scores home win over Eagle Valley

Glenwood Springs sophomore pitcher Jackson Irving in action earlier this season.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs rallied from three down with four runs in the third inning Wednesday, before holding on to defeat Eagle Valley in high school baseball action on the home field.

The Demons and Devils would score a run each over the final two innings, with Glenwood getting the 6-5 win.

Glenwood sophomore Jackson Irving went one-for-three from the plate with two RBIs, and sophomore Mason Markovich was one-for-two, also with two RBIs. Junior Jackson Aguirre also had an RBI for the home team, and junior Leo Meraz had two stolen bases.

Irving also pitched six innings, giving up three hits but no earned runs.

The Demons improved to 6-15 overall on the season, and 5-6 in the 4A Western Slope League, where they currently sit in fifth place. Glenwood closes out the season at Summit on Tuesday.

Roaring Fork 9, St. Mary’s 3: The teams were tied 3-3 with Roaring Fork playing a non-league game on the road Wednesday. The Rams would explode for six runs in the top of the fourth to secure the 9-3 win.

Roaring Fork stands at 13-8 overall and 6-1 in the 3A WSL ahead of a pair of key league games to conclude the regular season, Saturday at North Fork and Monday at home against Delta (game time 3 p.m.)