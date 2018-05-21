Demons girls lead 4A tourney after Day 1

Competing at The Country Club of Colorado Monday on Day 1 of the 4A girls golf state championship, the Glenwood Springs Demons charged hard late to the top of the leaderboard, shooting a team score of 47 over par, holding a four-stroke lead over Loveland Windsor in Colorado Springs.

Standout senior Lauren Murphy shot a round of 85, while senior Callie Jones shot a round of 86 on the first day of the state championships, leading the Demons. Freshman Sara Murphy shot a round of 89 on the afternoon in Colorado Springs, while junior Lisa Kelley shot a round of 90, helping Glenwood take the Day 1 lead.

In the 3A state golf championships, the Rifle Bears sit third in team scores after shooting 48 over par on the afternoon at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo. Rifle sits third behind Kent Denver (+30), and Colorado Academy (+38) after one day of the 3A state tournament.

Individually, senior Elly Walters shot a round of 77 (+6), good for third overall. Joining Walters was Savannah Seay, who shot a round of 90 to sit 19th overall, while junior Masi Smith (94) and Jacey Hauer (95) capped off a strong day for the Bears in Pueblo.