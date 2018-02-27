Demons land six on 4A WSL All-Conference teams

Saturday's home loss to the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies in the second round of the 4A state playoffs may have been heartbreaking to the Glenwood Springs Demons boys basketball team, but on Monday afternoon the Demons received some great news as six players were named to the 4A Western Slope All-Conference Team, as voted on by the league coaches.

Along with the six players, which was the most the Demons have had on the All-Conference team since 2010, veteran head coach Cory Hitchcock was named the 4A WSL Coach of the Year after leading the Demons to a 19-4, 12-0 mark on the season.

While Battle Mountain senior Devin Huffman earned All-Conference Player of the Year honors, Glenwood had a league-high three players named to the First-Team All-Conference roster, tying for the most in the league with the rival Steamboat Springs Sailors.

Junior guard Angel Garcia was listed as the first Glenwood player to make the team, while senior guards Aaron Smith and AJ Crowley earned first team honors as well.

Crowley led the Demons in scoring with 12.5 points per game, while ripping down 4.0 rebounds, dishing out 2.1 assists and pickup up 1.7 steals per game. Smith finished right behind Crowley in scoring with 12.4 points per game, adding 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Garcia put together a great run of play down the stretch for the Demons, finishing the season averaging 12.2 points per game, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Rifle junior Joel Lopez was the lone Bears player to earn All-Conference honors, cracking the first team after averaging 7.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game under head coach Kyle Daniell.

Glenwood also saw three players named to the Honorable Mention team, again leading the league in that category.

Juniors Chano Gonzalez, Luke Gair and Holden Kleager landed on the honorable mention team for the Demons, while Battle Mountain, Steamboat Springs and Eagle Valley saw two players each make the list.

Gonzalez came off the bench for the Demons to average 6.0 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Kleager held down the starting center position for Glenwood, scoring 4.0 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks for the Demons. Gair split time between starting and coming off the bench, averaging 4.7 points per game, a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game, 1.4 steals and 1.0 assists under Hitchcock.

All six players for Glenwood played a key role for the Demons, who won their third league championship in four years under Hitchcock.