Demons place 10th at 3A state swimming championships

Competing at the 3A CHSAA state championship meet Thursday and Friday in Thornton, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls swim team placed 10th, scoring 111 points. Longmont High School won the meet with 203 points. Glenwood took 11 girls to the state meet, including freshman diver Abby Scruton.

Scruton, who is new to diving this year, participated in only her second 11-dive formatted competition. Scruton was the only freshman of the 21 qualifying entrants to the state meet. The freshman dove fearlessly against the experienced competition, Glenwood dive coach Lara Claassen said.

After the preliminaries, the top 16 divers moved on for three final dives in the finale. Scruton continued to dive confidently in Friday's final round and was able to move up one position to finish 13th overall. Claassen said she was excited for her talented rookie diver and pleased for how the freshman performed at the championship meet.

Aside from Scruton in the dive competition, the Glenwood swimmers started their Thursday preliminary swim session with a top-eight finish in the 200-yard medley relay (sixth) and a trip to Friday's championship final. The Demons went on to qualify the 200-yard freestyle relay and their 400 freestyle relay for Friday's consolation final round with a 16th- and 11th-place finish in the preliminary session.

In Thursday's individual preliminary performances, seniors Kristen Davis and Zoe Lyon and freshman Kylee Smith all qualified for one championship final each. Smith started the Demons off in the 200-yard freestyle with a seventh-place finish and a trip to the finals.

Davis and teammate Macy Stinson followed Smith in the 200-yard individual medley. Davis placed fifth while Stinson placed ninth, moving both onto the finals.

Lyon, the senior backstroke specialist, finished in sixth place and proceeded to the championship final as well. Stinson joined Lyon in the 100 backstroke, finishing 12th and earned her second trip to the consolation finals. Smith's second qualification of the night was in the 100-yard freestyle. The freshman finished in 10th and was awarded a trip to Friday's consolation final.

Davis swam the distance event of the meet and matched Smith's feat with a qualification for the consolation final in the 500 freestyle, placing ninth.

In Saturday's finals, Glenwood Head Coach Steve Vanderhoof told his swimmers that their goal was to improve in their preliminary placement.

"We had solid positions in the finals, and I am very pleased," Vanderhoof said. "We moved up or held our position in most of our events. I am happy for the girls and their performance tonight; they should be very proud."