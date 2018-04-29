Demons, Rams, Titans compete at Montrose Invitational

With the track and field regular season winding down, three local schools made the trek west on I-70 to Montrose Saturday morning to compete in the Montrose Invitational. A two-hour lightning delay shook things up in the middle of the afternoon, but a number of local athletes came away with strong performances at the 22-team meet.

Coal Ridge, Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork all sent their track and field teams to the invitational, which combined team scores, instead of doing the traditional men's and women's team standings. Those combined scores were unavailable at the time of press, but each school from the valley saw some top athletes reach the podium.

For the Glenwood girls, senior Saylor Warren got the day off to a strong start for the Demons, grabbing a second-place finish in the 400m run, clocking in with a time of 1:00.92, while freshman Matilda Barth won the 3200m run for Glenwood, crossing the line with a time of 13:18.38.

Junior Sequoia Kellogg added a first-place finish in the 100m hurdles for the Demons with a time of 15.99 seconds, while sophomore Hadley Yellico placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.10 seconds.

The Glenwood girl's relay team placed second in the 4x100m, while the relay teams in the 4x200m and 4x400m turned in third-place finishes.

Glenwood's boys saw junior Gavin Olson get off to a fast start in the 100m dash, placing third with a blistering time of 11.42 seconds, before turning around to win the 200m dash, crossing the line with a time of 22.60 seconds.

Senior Aaron Smith placed second in the 400m run for Glenwood, clocking a time of 52.61 seconds, while junior Gavin Olson placed fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:06.28.

Harden and junior Henry Barth placed second and fourth in the 1600m run, as Harden turned in a time of 4:29.53, and Barth clocked in at 4:38.04. Freshman William Berkheimer placed second in the 3200m run for Glenwood, crossing the line with a time of 10:39.28.

In the 100m hurdles, senior AJ Crowley, and junior Wyatt Ewer placed first and third for Glenwood, as Crowley clocked a time of 15.59 seconds, while Ewer finished in a time of 16.27 seconds.

Junior Bryce Risner won the 300m hurdles for the Demons, finishing with a time of 41.36 seconds, while junior Jacob Wolf placed fourth with a time of 43.45 seconds.

Glenwood's boys 4x100m relay team grabbed a second-place finish, while the 4x400m, and the 800m sprint medley teams claimed first-place finishes.

The Coal Ridge Titans saw junior Kara Morgan get off to a solid start, as Morgan grabbed a fifth-place finish in the 100m dash to open the day, clocking a time of 13.53 seconds. Coal Ridge senior Emily Wright finished right behind Morgan in sixth-place with a time of 13.65 seconds.

Seniors Paige Harlow and Santana Martinez finished 6-7 in the 400m run, clocking in times of 1:04.08, and 1:05.02, while sophomore Maren Hough, and junior Madelyn Ellison placed 6-7 in the 800m with times of 2:41.35, and 2:41.37.

The Titan girls' 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams won each event, while the 4x200m team placed second.

Coal Ridge senior Ezequiel Contreras continued his torrid pace to close the season, as the senior grabbed a third-place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 23.28 seconds, while younger brother Moises placed fourth in the 400m run with a time of 52.86 seconds.

Senior Dylan Allen turned in a fourth-place finish in the 100m hurdles, clocking in with a time of 16.45 seconds, while senior Billett Porter recorded a fourth-place in the triple jump with a distance of 40-09.25 feet. Junior Liam Byram placed fourth in the discus for the Titans, recording a throw of 114-00.00 feet.

The Titans boys relays teams in the 4x100m and 4x200m claimed victories on the day.

Roaring Fork junior Gabriela Santana had an impressive day for the Rams, claiming a fourth-place finish in the high jump, clearing the bar at a height of 4-07.25, while junior Kendall Bernot placed sixth in the 300m hurdles, clocking in with a time of 52.09 seconds.

For the Roaring Fork boys, junior Ronald Clemente placed fifth in the 800m run, clocking in a time of 2:06.58, before placing fifth in the 1600m run with a personal record of 4:38.53. Senior Trevor Stroud also turned in a personal record in the event, placing seventh with a time of 4:53.92.

Senior Jasper Germain won the high jump for the Rams, clearing the bar at a height of 6-02.00, while senior Justin Thompson won the long jump with a distance of 21-03.00.

Thompson and Germain finished 1-2 in the triple jump with distances of 44-09.50, and 41-11.00, while senior Spencer Ochko capped off the day for the Rams with a second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 131-05.00.