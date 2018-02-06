Demons roll to double digit wins over visiting Tigers

On a night in which the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team shot just 16 percent from the floor, things couldn't have gone much better for the white and red as the Demons cruised to a 13-point win over the visiting Summit Tigers Tuesday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium by a score of 53-40.

Despite struggling to shoot from the floor as a whole, the Demons were far better from 3-point range on the night, dialing in from beyond the arc to a tune of six 3-pointers, providing the Demons with some key offensive balance on a night where shots from inside the arc didn't fall on a consistent basis.

"To be able to win by that margin on a night that we shot like we did meant one thing: we were getting a ton of offensive rebounds, and that was the key for us," Glenwood Head Coach Rhonda Moser said of her team, which grabbed 26 offensive rebounds against Summit.

At the tip against Summit, Glenwood started fast, racing out to a 4-0 lead as senior forward Saylor Warren and junior guard Ximena Gutierrez hit shots to get the Demons going offensively, but from there things sputtered in the quarter for Glenwood as the Demons and Tigers headed into the second half tied at 6-6 thanks to two late free throws from Glenwood junior Emily Worline.

Looking to get past the rough first quarter, the Demons turned to their four seniors to get out of the offensive rut against the Tigers. Senior point guard Maddie Bolitho and senior forward Ellie Moser found their range from beyond the arc on back-to-back shots to extend the Glenwood lead to 12-6 quickly in the second quarter, but Summit answered back with a 7-2 run to pull to within 14-13, but that would be about it for the Tigers in the second half as Glenwood ripped off a 12-0 run to close the half thanks to a jumper from sophomore Natalya Taylor off of an assist from Bolitho, a second 3-pointer from the steady senior point guard and a 3-pointer from senior forward Dani DeCrow off of an assist from Bolitho to send the Demons into the break with a resounding 28-15 lead.

"It was nice to see Dani have a big game tonight for us," Moser said. "She's been going through some stuff off the court, so it was great to see her come in, assert herself at both ends of the floor and play a great game for us."

Coming out of the locker room for the second half while holding a commanding lead, the Demons kept their foot on the gas as DeCrow grabbed an offensive rebound and got the putback shot to fall before Moser hit her second 3-pointer of the game, giving Glenwood a 33-17 lead early in the second quarter.

Summit attempted to rally behind two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Nicole Kimball, but an 8-0 run by Glenwood to close the quarter off of two layups from senior center Tatum Peterson, DeCrow's second 3-pointer of the game and a free throw from Gutierrez sent the Demons into the final eight minutes of play with a 44-25 lead.

In the final quarter of play, Kimball stayed hot for Summit, hitting a mid-range jumper, two 3-pointers and a steal and driving layup, but DeCrow nearly matched her shot for shot, hitting two free throws, drilling a jumper from the elbow off of an assist from Bolitho and then finding Peterson for a layup to make it 50-29, allowing the Demons to sub out their starting unit, sending in the reserves to close out the game.

Sophomore guard Celia Scruton split a pair of free throws for Glenwood before Kimball nailed two late shots for the Tigers to close out the 53-40 win for the Demons.

DeCrow led the Demons (11-8, 6-2 4A WSL) with 12 points, six rebounds and one assist, while Peterson added 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block off the bench. Bolitho had a strong game for the Demons as well, scoring 8 points, dishing out three assists, recording four steals and grabbing three rebounds. Gutierrez and Moser added 6 points each for Glenwood.

"The nice thing is that we have an even scoring night across the board again," Moser said following the win. "It wasn't just from the starters either. We had girls coming off the bench scoring points. My goal was for us to get a lot of kids in and get them some experience, and we were able to accomplish that."

Kimball scored a game-high 19 points for the Tigers (5-15, 2-6 4A WSL).

Glenwood will travel to Steamboat Thursday for a 4A Western Slope League showdown with the Sailors at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 72, SUMMIT 52

The Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball got off to a fast start Tuesday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium against the Summit Tigers in a 4A Western Slope League game, and aside from a rough second quarter, the Demons cruised to a 72-52 wire-to-wire win in which they never trailed.

"I'm really proud of the boys; I thought they played a really good game tonight," Glenwood Head Coach Cory Hitchcock said. "They really buckled down on the defensive end in the second half and played really well. The last time we saw Summit we gave up 81 points, so to play the defense that we did tonight, I'm really proud of the effort."

Getting off to their typical fast start offensively, the Demons raced out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter of play as junior guard Chano Gonzalez came off the bench and poured in 6 first-quarter points, while junior guard Angel Garcia hit a 3-pointer and a layup off of a steal to pace the Glenwood attack in teh opening minutes.

Riding high off of the fast start, the Demons quickly came crashing to earth in the second quarter as Summit found its footing offensively, scoring 24 second-quarter points as senior guard Turner McDonald scored 13 points of his own in the quarter for the Tigers.

Summit started the quarter on a 9-2 run to pull to within four points at 19-15, but the Demons woke up again and found their rhythm offensively as senior center Gabe Suarez got a putback shot to fall, while junior center Holden Kleager and senior guard Aaron Smith hit tough shots in the paint to keep the Demons in front.

Down the stretch before the half, senior guard AJ Crowley took over, hitting two tough buckets in the paint through contact, drawing the foul on one and adding the ensuing free throw to stretch a 32-30 Glenwood lead into 37-30 at the break.

Coming out of the locker room recharged and ready to go, the Demons looked like the first-quarter squad that took raced out to a 17-6 lead, this time scoring 20 third-quarter points, capped off by 3-pointers from Garcia and fellow junior guard Wyatt Ewer to take a 57-42 lead into the final minute of play.

The tigers desperately tried to get back into the game as McDonald and junior guard Wyatt Buller hit a few shots, but an 8-0 run by Glenwood in the middle of the fourth quarter closed out the 20-point win as junior forward Luke Gair hit two free throws and a turnaround jumper in the lane, while Garcia and Crowley added layups in the run, leading the Demons to the 72-52 win.

On the night, Garcia led the Glenwood attack with 19 points, while Crowley added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Demons (17-4, 10-0 4A WSL). Gonzalez and Gair added 8 points each.

For Summit, McDonald led the charge with 22 points on the night, while Buller added 15 points.

Glenwood will travel to Steamboat Thursday for a 4A Western Slope League showdown with the Sailors at 7 p.m.