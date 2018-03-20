Demons run out of steam against Sailors

The start was strong, but the finish was less than desirable for the Glenwood Springs Demons boys lacrosse team, as the visiting Steamboat Springs Sailors out-scored the Demons 12-2 after an even first quarter in an eventual 14-4 win on the road at Stubler Memorial Field Tuesday afternoon on a chilly, windy day in Glenwood.

Glenwood got off to a fast start Tuesday against the Sailors as standout senior attacker Zach Johnson got the Demons on the board at the 10:45 mark of the first quarter. Following a long possession in the attacking box off of a game-opening faceoff win by senior Devlin Powell, Johnson curled out to the right wing from behind the net, beating two defenders in the box for a spinning shot that beat the Steamboat goalie high over his right shoulder for an early 1-0 lead for Glenwood.

Steamboat answered back quickly as junior Mac Moody capitalized on a Glenwood turnover to knot the game up at 1-1 with 5:27 left in the first quarter. Not to be outdone, Johnson gave Glenwood the lead right back just under three minutes later, again curling out from behind the net — this time on the left wing — to beat the Steamboat goalie on a bouncing shot through traffic.

The Sailors wouldn't go away though, as Steamboat senior David LaPointe tied the game up at 2-2 53 seconds later, capping off a long possession for the Sailors by beating Glenwood's Peter Zimmer on a bouncing shot that just trickled across the line.

Tied at 2-2 after one quarter of play, Glenwood was in a good spot against the tough Sailors, but Steamboat found its game, out-scoring the Demons 12-2 in the final three quarters of action, despite Johnson pouring in four goals for the Demons in the rivalry matchup.

Steamboat took its first lead of the game just 48 seconds into the second quarter as senior Davis Peterson capped off a long run down the right wing by flipping a shot behind his back past Zimmer to give the Sailors a 3-2 lead.

Johnson quickly tied the game up at 3-3, just 37 seconds later with the Demons down a man due to a penalty. Sophomore defender Kelton McPherson corralled the ground ball in his own zone and fired a long, bouncing pass to a streaking Johnson.

Johnson — in full stride — scooped the ball up and sprinted past his defender, firing the shot high to the far post over the Steamboat goalie's shoulder for the hat-trick goal.

Following Johnson's goal, Steamboat ripped off four unanswered goals in the first half to take a 7-3 halftime lead, thanks to some defensive breakdowns by Glenwood that left Steamboat attackers open on the back post for easy looks at the goal.

Coming out of the half, Steamboat outscored Glenwood 7-1 in the final two quarters of play for the 14-4 win in the rivalry matchup.

On the season, Johnson now has a team-high 13 goals for the Demons, who have scored 34 total on the season.

By falling to the Sailors, Glenwood sits at 2-3 on the season. The Demons, who have now dropped two straight games, will have off until April 4, when they return to action against the Battle Mountain Huskies for a league game at home at 4 p.m.