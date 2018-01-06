Demons split with Bulldogs in 4A Western Slope League opener

On the road Saturday afternoon for the 4A Western Slope League opener, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball team battled through some shooting woes against the Palisade Bulldogs to pick up a convincing 55-34 win, starting league play off on a positive note.

Glenwood raced out to leads of 13-4 after one quarter of play and 25-16 at the half against the Bulldogs, thanks to 7 first-half points from junior guard Angel Garcia and 6 points from senior guard Aaron Smith, as well as 5 points from junior Chano Gonzalez and 3 points from junior Erwin Rodriguez as the Demons drilled three first-half 3-pointers.

In the second half, Glenwood struggled in the third quarter, scoring just 9 points to allow the Bulldogs back into the game briefly before exploding for 21 fourth-quarter points, including 7 from Garcia and 7 from senior Gabe Suarez to put the Bulldogs away.

"We missed a lot of open shots, but I was pleased with our defensive effort and energy," Glenwood Head Coach Cory Hitchcock said. "The boys worked really hard."

With the win, Glenwood improves to 7-3 (1-0 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons will travel to Rifle on Tuesday for a rivalry matchup with the Bears at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Recommended Stories For You

PALISADE 39, GLENWOOD 26

After a strong close to 2017 before winter break, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team got off to a slow start in 2018, dropping its league opener to the Palisade Bulldogs 39-26 Saturday in Palisade.

Holding a 9-8 lead after one quarter of play, the offensive attack for the Demons dried up in the second quarter as Glenwood scored just 4 points in the quarter, allowing Palisade to take a 22-13 lead into the half.

Coming out of the break, Glenwood continued to struggle offensively, scoring just 13 points in the final 16 minutes of action to drop the 4A Western Slope League opener.

In the loss, senior guard Maddie Bolitho led the way for Glenwood with 9 points, while senior forward Ellie Moser added 8 points off the bench. Senior Dani DeCrow added 3 points for the Demons, while senior center Tatum Peterson chipped in with 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

Glenwood (5-5, 0-1) will travel to Rifle on Tuesday for a 4A WSL showdown against the rival Bears at 6 p.m.

GLENWOOD WRESTLING AT MAVERICK DUALS

Competed at the Mead Maverick Duals on Saturday, the Glenwood Springs Demons' wrestling team turned in a second-place finish, going 4-1 on the day, losing in the championship match to Arapahoe 36-33.

Prior to the championship match, Glenwood topped Wheat Ridge (40-23), Pueblo Central (48-30), Mead (48-30) and Faith Christian (60-6) in impressive fashion.

"The boys wrestled well today," Glenwood assistant coach Miles Cook said. "They looked good coming out of winter break."

Against Wheat Ridge, Max Burrell, Amos Wilson and Mathew Flores picked up wins by fall for the Demons in a forfeit-filled match, while Tucker Porter, Antonio Ordonez and Juan Felan picked up wins by fall over Mead.

The Demons will travel to Grand Valley on Thursday for duals against the Cardinals in Parachute at 6 p.m.

EAGLE VALLEY INVITE

Competing at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday in Gypsum, the Rifle Bears and Coal Ridge Titans placed sixth and seventh, respectively, with 66 and 61 points. No individual stats were available at press time.

Cedaredge won the invite with 180 points, while Buena Vista placed second with 150.5 points. Eagle Valley placed third with 1245 points.