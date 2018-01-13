Demons stay hot, sweep Devils in Glenwood

Glenwood senior guard Maddie Bolitho hit a baseline jumper with 54 seconds left in the game and junior Ximena Gutierrez scored a layup off a perfectly designed inbounds play from head coach Rhonda Moser as the Glenwood Springs girls held off a furious second-half comeback by the Eagle Valley Devils to post an exciting 41-39 Western Slope League win on Saturday afternoon inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

With the Devils putting up as many turnovers as shot attempts in the early going, Glenwood was able to forge an initial 5-3 lead behind an inside basket and a 3-pointer from senior guard Ellie Moser. Bolitho put the ball in the hoop off a nice bounce pass from sophomore Natalya Taylor for a bucket, but it proved to be the last basket of the quarter as the two teams were knotted at 7-7 after eight minutes of play. The Devils got first quarter baskets from Regan Bossow, Cassie Jaramillo and Kaitlin Medina to keep the pace.

The Demons pushed to a lead of 20-15 at the halfway point of the game as Bolitho hit a shot from beyond the arc, senior Saylor Warren hit a right-handed jump hook and junior guard Emily Worline scored on a putback of a missed shot and then notched a 3-pointer of her own to give the Demons some room to breathe.

Bossow, who ended the contest with 16 points for Eagle Valley, kept her team within striking distance with a couple of key buckets in the third quarter, but Gutierrez hit a hard-charging layup, Warren scored inside and Moser hit another 3-pointer to light the proverbial fire under the Demons as Glenwood enjoyed their biggest lead of the game at 32-25, and began to finally play like bubbly teenagers with a purpose.

There were anxious moments ahead, though, as Bossow hit a couple of baskets and Medina knocked down two free throws to bring the Devils to within 34-32.

A key play for Glenwood ensued as Taylor got a big steal and slid a nifty bounce pass to sophomore post Qwynn Massie, who scored to make it 36-32. Eagle Valley would not go away as Bossow hit another basket, followed by a score from Medina and a steal and layup from guard Joslin Blair, giving the Devils a 38-36 lead.

The game-deciding heroics from Bolitho and Gutierrez followed and were helped along by a critical steal from senior Dani DeCrow to send the Devils back to Gypsum with a loss. Eagle Valley dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-3 in the conference with the setback.

Bolitho led Glenwood in scoring with 13 points, while Moser chipped in with 8 points.

Next up for the Glenwood girls (7-6, 2-2 WSL) will be a visit from the Steamboat Sailors Tuesday inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium with the Western Slope League game time set for 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GLENWOOD 91, EAGLE VALLEY 34

The Glenwood Demon boys held leads of 26-4 after one period of play and 58-17 at halftime as they had little trouble keeping their undefeated league mark intact with a resounding 91-34 beatdown of the Eagle Valley Devils on Saturday at home.

Free throws by senior A.J. Crowley, two baskets by junior post Holden Kleager and a couple of shots from 3-point range by senior marksman Aaron Smith got Glenwood out to a quick 14-0 lead that left the Devils wondering what hit them. Junior guard Angel Garcia, playing a solid floor game with his ball handling and passing, contributed 5 points of his own to the early Demon offensive barrage.

Demon guard Erwin Rodriguez dished out a nice assist as he found a cutting Chano Gonzalez, who dropped the ball softly off the glass into the hoop as Glenwood shifted into high gear and continued to build its lead. Senior forward Gabe Suarez hit a couple of free throws and junior guard Wyatt Ewer hit a long 3-pointer from the right wing as the lopsided score swelled to 39-7.

By the midway point of the second quarter, several Glenwood reserves began to take over the show, and the Demons didn't seem to miss a beat. Sophomore A.J. Adams got two baskets, and fellow sophomores Adam Schrader, Patrick Young and Mitchell Burt helped the cause with baskets, defensive stops and key rebounds.

Despite the big lead, the Demons continued to share the ball unselfishly and hit the open man time and again.

"The boys did a great job tonight finding the open man. They came out very fired up," Glenwood Head Coach Cory Hitchcock said. "They all buy into playing tough defense and playing together."

With the Eagle Valley game in their back pocket, Glenwood (10-3, 4-0 WSL) will now face a much stiffer task Tuesday at home when the Steamboat Springs Sailors come calling, with the top spot in the conference going to the victor.

"We know Steamboat is the front-runner, the favorites," Hitchcock said. "We know it's going to be a tough battle. We'll have to show up ready to go."

Game time for the Demons and Sailors on Tuesday is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Adams topped Glenwood in scoring with 17 points. He was followed by Garcia with 14 points, Smith with 11 points and Crowley with 8 points.