Demons stay perfect in the pool

After coming out of the winter break with an unblemished record, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girl's swimming team (4-0) have had three swim meets over the past week. The Glenwood girls traveled to Summit High School and swam away from the competition with 418 points, topping the host Summit Tigers (264 points), Delta Panthers (141 points), Moffat County Bulldogs (114 points) and Platte Canyon High School (35 points). The Lady Demons were led by senior Kristen Davis, junior Macy Stinson and freshman Kylie Smith, who all contributed to three victories and one second-place finish.

Last Friday, Glenwood traveled to Grand Junction for a Triangular swim meet with the Grand Junction Tigers and Montrose Marlins. Glenwood and Grand Junction went back and forth all night with Tiger swimmers narrowly winning the meet and edging the Lady Demons 909-886. Montrose finished in third with 251 points.

According to Glenwood Head Coach Steve Vanderhoof, Grand Junction and Glenwood have the largest teams in the league and this meet was a great preview of the upcoming conference championships in February.

Leading performers for Glenwood at the Triangular meet were the following:

-Libby Claassen – first place – 1-meter Diving

-Abby Scruton – second place – 1-meter Diving

-Kristen Davis – first place – 100 Breast stroke (1:14.49), second place – 500 Freestyle (5:43.33)

-Zoe Lyon – first place – 100 Backstroke ( 1:05.81)

-Sally McDonnell – second place – 100 Freestyle (1:02.32)

-Kylee Smith – second place – 500 Freestyle (5:49.69)

-Macy Stinson – first place – 200 Individual Medley (2:27.96), 2nd place 100 Backstroke (1:06.50)

-Kaitlyn Vanderhoof – second place – 50 freestyle (28.52)

-200 Medley Relay – first place – Lyon, Davis, Vanderhoof, Smith (2:05.29)

-200 Free Relay – second place – Vanderhoof, Moon, Mueller, Stinson

-400 Free Relay – first place – Smith Davis, Stinson, Lyon (4:05.65)

On Saturday, the Glenwood girls hosted their annual Winter Invite at the Glenwood Recreation Center. The Lady Demons were able to revenge their first loss of the season from Friday, by leading all teams with 376 points, followed by second-place Grand Junction with 307 points , Gunnison with 155 points and Moffat County in fourth with 108 points.

Glenwood started of the home invite with a win in the 200 Medley relay, in which the team of Stinson, Davis, Smith and Vanderhoof swam a time of 2:05.28, starting off the meet in impressive fashion. In the first individual event of the night, freshman Kylie Smith dominated the 200 FR with a 13-second victory (2:08.12) over Grand Junction's Jordyn Beem (2:21.13). Smith continued her dominance by upsetting Grand Junction's Delaney Kidd in the 100 Butterfly. Smith swam a personal-best time of 1:07.30, out-touching Kidd, who finished .18 hundreds behind in a time of 1:07.48.

Senior Kristen Davis joined Smith by winning her two individual events with in the 200 Individual Medley and 500 Freestyle. Coach Vanderhoof was pleased with the team performance as the Glenwood swimmers won all but one individual event, with the 50 Freestyle being the lone exception and all three of the relays.

Other Top finishes from the Winter Invite were:

-Kaitlyn Vanderhoof – second place – 200 Individual Medley (2:41.65)

-Zoe Lyon – second place – 50 Freestyle (27.87), first place – 100 Backstroke (1:05.13)

-Abby Scruton – first place – Diving (180.15 points)

-Libby Claassen – second place – Diving (142.70 points)

-Macy Stinson – first place – 100 Freestyle (1:00.47), second place – 100 Breaststroke (1:18.03)

-200 Medley Relay – first place – Stinson, Davis, Vanderhoof, Smith (2:05.28)

-200 Free Relay – first place – Borel, Lyon, Vanderhoof, Stinson (1:52.90)

-400 Free Relay – first place – Smith Davis, Borel, Lyon (4:11.29)

The Demons will swim at Fruita Saturday morning before preparing for the Regional championships on Feb. 2-3, and the 3A State Championship the following weekend, Feb. 8-9

Glenwood has qualified all three of its relays and has four swimmers (Lyon, Davis, Smith and Stinson) with at least two qualifying swims each. Vanderhoof is confident the team will have others qualifying, including a very talented diver in Abby Scruton.

"Dive coach Lara Claassen has done a fabulous job with the girls, and Scuton has a great chance to join her swimming team mates in Denver," Vanderhoof said.