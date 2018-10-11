Demons stumble in second half, fall to Bulldogs 42-14

One week after rolling to a 41-0 win over the Eagle Valley Devils on Homecoming, the Glenwood Springs Demons football team made the Thursday evening trip to Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction to take on the Palisade Bulldogs in 3A Western Slope League action.

Things started out well for the Demons, as Glenwood pulled to within one score at the half at 21-14, but the Demons saw the wheels come off in the second half as Palisade shut down Glenwood's rushing attack in the second half, outscoring Glenwood 21-0 to pull away for a 42-14 win in league play.

Trailing 14-0 after an early Palisade pair of touchdown runs by quarterback Cam Tucker — one of which was 51 yards — Glenwood pulled to within one score as senior Gavin Olson found his way into the end zone with 6:02 left in the second quarter, capping off a 14-play, 80-yard drive for the Demons. Palisade stretched its lead to 21-7 and had the ball late in the first half looking to pull away, but the Demons recovered a Bulldog fumble near midfield, setting up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Albright to Wyatt Ewer, making it a 21-14 game at the half.

Looking to ride the momentum created late in the first half, the Demons came out for the second half and simply couldn't get going offensively, allowing the Bulldogs to create some breathing room as Sebastian Campbell scored from 4 yards out, and Tucker rushed for a 1-yard score, making it a 35-14 game.

The Demons tried to find a spark with Albright under center, as the junior hooked up with senior Max Lemkau through the air for a couple of highlight reel plays, but Glenwood couldn't punch it in as Palisade came up with a couple of fourth-down stops in the second half.

Jason Bruce capped off the win for Palisade with a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter, sealing the 42-14 win.

Tucker rushed for 197 yards and four scores on 14 carries, while senior Luke Gair led the Demons with 63 yards on 11 carries. Olson added 38 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Albright finished 9-of-13 through the air for 108 yards and the touchdown pass to Ewer. Moving from quarterback to receiver in the first half, Lemkau finished with a game-high three catches for 71 yards in the loss.

Glenwood sits at 2-5 (1-1 3A WSL) on the season. The Demons travel to Battle Mountain Oct. 19 for a league matchup with the Huskies (5-1, 1-0 3A WSL). Battle Mountain takes on Steamboat Springs Friday evening.