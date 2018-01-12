Demons sweep Huskies in 4A Western Slope League action

On the road Friday evening at Battle Mountain High School for a 4A Western Slope League matchup with the Huskies, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys and girls basketball teams rolled to two big wins over the host Huskies as the girls topped Battle Mountain 50-29, while the boys picked up a 73-64 win.

In the girls game, standout senior guard Maddie Bolitho paced the Glenwood attack, pouring in 13 points, scoring 6 points in the first quarter and 4 points in the third quarter to provide balance for Glenwood.

Sophomore guard Natalya Taylor scored 9 points off the bench for Glenwood, while sophomore forward Qwynn Massie scored 8 points in place of Tatum Peterson in the starting lineup. Senior Ellie Moser added 6 points in the win for Glenwood, while junior Emily Worline added 5 points for the Demons.

By defeating Battle Mountain, Glenwood improves to 6-6 (1-2 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons host the Eagle Valley Devils this afternoon inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, starting at 2 p.m.

In the boys game to close out the night, Glenwood received a career night from junior guard Angel Garcia, who poured in a game-high 24 points off the bench to outscore standout Battle Mountain center Devin Huffman and his 22 points to lead the Demons to a big league win on the road.

Garcia scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to seal the win, adding five 3-pointers on the night. As Garcia carried the load offensively, senior guard AJ Crowley provided backup with 15 points of his own, while junior guard Chano Gonzalez and senior guard Aaron Smith added 12 and 10 points each.

Glenwood went 26 for 33 from the free throw line on the night while hitting nine 3-pointers in the win.

The Demons improve to 9-3 (3-0 4A WSL) on the season. Glenwood hosts Eagle Valley this afternoon in a 4A WSL matchup at 3:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

GRAND VALLEY 48, SUMMIT 17

Following a loss to Glenwood Springs on Thursday night on its home mat, the Grand Valley boys wrestling team responded in a big way on the road Friday night, rolling to a 48-17 win over the Summit Tigers.

AJ Serna picked up a win by fall on the night, as did Nick Wells, Isaiah Tigert, Jon Pena and Jerry Stagg for the Cardinals in the match against the Tigers.