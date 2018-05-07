Demons sweep Tigers, punch ticket to 4A playoffs

For the first time since 2012, the Glenwood Springs Demons baseball team is heading to the 4A state playoffs.

Taking on the Summit Tigers Monday afternoon in a 4A Western Slope League doubleheader that had second place in the league, and an automatic playoff berth, on the line, the Demons swept the Tigers by scores of 15-11, and 12-1.

"It's great for this group of kids," Glenwood Springs Head Coach Eric Nieslanik said. "This group worked hard and certainly deserve it. To get a couple wins today, on a day we had to get it done, feels real good for the boys."

In Game One, the Demons rapped out 15 hits on the day, as sophomore Ashlan Stolley drove in a game-high three runs on the afternoon. Senior Tyler Boyd led the Demons with three hits, driving in one, while junior Kai Kanzer, and junior Leo Anchondo drove in two runs each on the afternoon.

Boyd and senior Jake Brown recorded the lone extra base hits on the day for Glenwood — both doubling — as the Demons reached base seven times via walk.

On the mound in the first game, junior starter Chano Gonzalez struggled with control, walking five batters while allowing seven earned runs on eight hits, striking out eight, but fortunately for Gonzalez and the Demons, the offense carried the load on the day.

Senior Davis Deaton closed out the game for Glenwood, escaping a jam after walking two batters in the final inning.

Needing one more win Monday afternoon to clinch the playoff spot, Glenwood came out in the second game and dropped the hammer on Summit, scoring nine runs in the first three innings, including seven in the third inning to put the final nail in the coffin of the Tigers.

Sophomore's Cole Houston, Sam Fitzwilliams and Kanzer carried the offensive load for the Demons, recording two RBIs each on the day, while Kanzer, sophomore Dylan Albright and Brown recorded doubles on the afternoon.

On the mound, Deaton turned in one of his best pitching performances of the season, pitching five innings of three-hit ball, striking out 10 while walking just three, leading the Demons to a huge win at home.

"When Davis is on, he's on," Nieslanik said. "When he got in trouble there in a short period of time, he pitched out of that situation. When he's on for us, he's just done a fantastic job."

With the sweep of the Tigers, Glenwood improves to 13-6 (10-2 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons will now await the release of the district playoff brackets Wednesday afternoon.