Demons tame Tigers, cruise to win on the mat

Following a cancellation of Thursday's road match with the Coal Ridge Titans, the Glenwood Springs Demons' wrestling team quickly scheduled a match with the Summit Tigers for Friday evening in Glenwood and promptly rolled past the visiting Tigers with relative ease, picking up a 66-18 win on the night in front of a large home crowd inside the auxiliary gym at Glenwood Springs High School.

Glenwood and Summit wrestled just five matches on the night as the two teams combined for 10 forfeits, with Glenwood winning eight of the 10.

In actual matches, Glenwood went 4-1 as Max Burrell started the night off strong for the Demons in the 120-pound match, pinning Summit's Brandon Daniel in the second period, pulling Glenwood to within six points at 12-6 following forfeit wins for Summit at 106 pounds and 113 pounds.

Erik Krauth followed up Burrell's fall win with a forfeit win at 126 pounds before Glenwood's Mathew Flores pinned Summit's Michael Sandoval in the second period, pushing Glenwood in front 18-12 just weight classes into the match. Summit's Griffen Chabot tied the dual at 18-all with a fall win over Glenwood's Chase Vigil in the first period of the 138-pound match, but Glenwood bounced right back as Joshua Sanchez quickly pinned Summit's David Serrano in the first period of the 145-pound match, effectively ending the dual for the Demons as Juan Felan (152), Tucker Porter (160), Amos Wilson (170), Jason Spoon (182), Antonio Ordonez (195), Bryce Wheeler (220) and Isaias Hernandez (285) won by forfeit to close out the match.

Glenwood will hit the road Saturday morning for the Berthoud Tournament, starting at 8 a.m.