Devils strongarm Demons for 4A volleyball victory in Glenwood Springs; Nykerk returns as Demons coach

Glenwood Springs Demons Analise Skoric (No. 5) and Tess Goscha go up for the block against Eagle Valley hitter Ione Pedersen Tuesday night at Glenwood Springs' Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium

John Stroud/Post Independent

The visiting Eagle Valley Devils proved why they are leading the competitive 4A Western Slope volleyball league, overcoming a first-set loss to overpower the host Glenwood Springs Demons Tuesday night, 3 sets to 1.

Under the guidance of newly named Demons coach Scott Nykerk, — returning to a post he held for several years in the early 2000s — the Glenwood girls got the ball moving in the right direction early, winning the first set 25-22 behind some solid frontline defense.

After digging a 14-6 deficit in the second set, the Demons fought back to within two points, 14-12, with senior Bailey Risner behind the service line.

But, the Devils (12-6 overall and now 7-0 in league) took charge from that point forward, going on to take the set 25-17 and rattling off 25-10 and 25-14 wins in the third and fourth sets to claim victory.

“That first game showed exactly what we can do,” Nykerk, who literally had just one practice with the team on Monday before taking it to the court, said of the 11-4 (3-4 league) Demons squad.

“That’s a hard position to be in,” he said. “But, you can tell they’ve played a lot of volleyball together, and, when they pass the ball and make great decisions, they can put the ball down, and there are a lot of good things happening out there.”

Nykerk takes the helm after a rough couple of weeks for the Demons following the unexpected resignation of former coach Kyle Eckes. Still, Glenwood went 2-1 through that stretch with a pair of league wins to stay in the hunt for a possible post-season bid.

“The first thing is just to keep focused on getting a team that’s happy and ready to play volleyball every day,” Nykerk said. “They’re a solid team, and, tonight, we were playing a good team with a strong attack. We just have to evaluate and move forward from here.”

Next up for Glenwood is a visit from Steamboat Springs (10-5, 2-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium.

Roaring Fork wins at home

In other volleyball action Tuesday, Roaring Fork downed the visiting Moffat County Bulldogs 3-1 (25-20, 25-10, 21-25, 25-13) to move to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in 3A WSL play. The Rams now hold the second-place spot in the league.

Senior Bella Brown finished the game with 12 kills, and freshman Nikki Tardiff contributed nine kills for the Rams.

Juniors Fernanda Ruiz and Nora Lingren had their serves on, each recording six aces on the night.

In Monday action, Rifle beat Summit 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19).

Coal Ridge soccer beats Aspen

In 3A WSL boys soccer action Tuesday, the 15th-ranked Coal Ridge Titans won on the road at Aspen, blanking the Skiers 4-0. Scoring details were not immediately available Tuesday night from Maxpreps.

Glenwood Springs junior Christopher Portillo looks to get ahead of the Grand Junction defense in the Demons’ 3-1 loss Tuesday night at Stubler Memorial Field.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs was also at home Tuesday for a non-league game against Grand Junction. The Demons fell 3-1.