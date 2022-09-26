Dirt Demons, other local mountain bikers show their stuff at Snowmassive Chase race Sunday

Competitors from four local high school teams competed at the Colorado High School Cycling League’s Snowmassive Chase mountain bike races at Snowmass Mountain on Sunday.

The Glenwood Springs Dirt Demons and teams from Roaring Fork, Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) and Aspen/Basalt were well-represented in the varsity boys and girls races.

Current series points leader for the boys, Corbin Carpenter of Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, won the varsity race in 1 hour, 58.46 seconds. Teammate Samuel Friday was fourth in 1:05:02.54. Glenwood’s Dante Humphrey placed fifth, with a time of 1:05:18.38.

CRMS had three racers in the top 10: Canyon Cherney, third (1:03:26.63), Lucas Berry, sixth (1:05:18.8); and Tristan Trantow in seventh (1:06:44.69).

Among the varsity girls, Glenwood’s Chloe Lutgring placed second in the varsity girls race with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes and 35.22 seconds, and Samantha Meskin was eighth in 1:28:17.88. Megan Heath of the combined Aspen/Basalt team was fourth in the girls varsity race in 1:23:49.8.

In the team competition, Glenwood Springs was second in Division 1, CRMS won in Division 2 and Roaring Fork was third, and Aspen/Basalt was second in Division 3.

Mountain bike teams from across Colorado are gearing up for the CHSCL State Championships, to be held Oct. 22-23 at the Colorado Mountain College-Spring Valley bike trails outside Glenwood Springs.