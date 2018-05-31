Dunn, Broadhurst, Chenoweth land on 3A WSL soccer all-conference first team

While no local school in the valley reached the 3A state playoffs, the Coal Ridge Titans, Roaring Fork Rams, and Grand Valley Cardinals' girls soccer teams saw one player each land on the 3A Western Slope League All-Conference first team, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Coal Ridge senior Sam Dunn, Roaring Fork sophomore Emily Broadhurst, and Grand Valley junior Shaya Chenoweth earned first-team honors in the league, while Aspen and Vail Mountain led the league with three first-team players each.

Dunn finished second on the Titans in goals with eight, dishing out seven assists as well, finishing with 23 points, which tied for the team-lead. Broadhurst led the Rams in goals and assists with 15 and 13, respectively, finishing with a team-high 43 points, finishing seventh in the league in goals, and second in the league in assists. Chenoweth scored a team-high 19 goals on the year, dishing out six assists on the season to finish with 44 points, good for sixth in the league.

Aside from the three first-team players, the Titans and Rams saw a combined five players on the honorable mention team. Coal Ridge saw seniors Santana Martinez and Paige Harlow, and freshman Libby Tharp earn honorable mention honors, while Roaring Fork saw freshmen Letey Crownhart, and Izzy Knaus earned honorable mention honors for the Rams.

Martinez finished her senior season with one assist on the season, playing solid defense on the back line for the Titans, while Harlow finished with one goal, partnering with Martinez in the center of the back line to turn away would-be scoring chances. Tharp was a freshman sensation for the Titans, leading the team in goals with 11, while adding one assist to finish with 23 points on the year.

Knaus finished second on the Rams in goals with 12, while adding four assists on the season, finishing with 28 points, while Crownhart scored 10 goals, dished out 10 assists, and finished with 30 points on the season.

Aspen's Chelsea Moore earned Player of the Year honors in the league after finishing with three goals and 14 assists (20 points), helping the Skiers reach the 3A state semifinals. No Coach of the Year was named, as all six coaches earned one vote each, resulting in a six-way tie.