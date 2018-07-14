Dunn, Hejtmanek win Hogback Hustle 5K

An oxygen-depleting steep hill at the beginning, followed by the relief of a lengthy downhill section, and finally a mad dash to the finish line in the heart of New Castle is what greeted runners and walkers at Saturday's annual Hogback Hustle 5K.

Despite the challenging course laid out in front of them, the welcome mat was out for Glenwood's Josh Hejtmanek and New Castle's Angela Dunn, as the two speedsters took top honors in the men's and women's division respectively.

Formerly a New Castle resident, Hejtmanek was certainly familiar with his surroundings as he cruised around Castle Valley and up the main drag of town to outdistance his nearest competitor by over a minute for the overall race win.

"I used to run this course all the time, and my first house was here in New Castle," said Hejtmanek, who is no stranger to the winner's circle at local footraces. "I know my way around town."

Hejtmanek's winning time on the day was a brisk 19 minutes, 00.82 seconds.

Second-place overall was Phil Dunn of New Castle with a time of 20:15. Tyler Parker, who will be an eighth grader at Riverside Middle School in the fall, continued his solid racing summer by placing third with a finish of 20:59.

Recommended Stories For You

Angela Dunn, who is the owner and instructor of GOALden Peak Performance in New Castle, ran a time of 21:25 to outdistance another New Castle resident, Jessica Pooler who took runner-up honors by hitting the finishing tape at 22:14.

The women's champion Dunn, much like Hejtmanek, was very comfortable with her knowledge of which way to go, and where to turn on the Hogback course.

"My house is on the route and I run it a couple times a week with my running club," Dunn, who finished fifth overall, said. "I actually use this course to measure the progress of some of my clients."

Dunn and Pooler bring out the best in each other in most local races, but if you're looking for a Duke/Carolina type rivalry between them, it's nowhere to be found.

"She's a friend," said Dunn, speaking of Pooler. "I'm always happy for her when she is the one who wins."

Adding to her impressive summer running resume, Glenwood High School senior Emily Worline placed third among the ladies and 13th overall with a time of 23:10. Worline, who runs cross country, track, and plays basketball for the Demons, will begin fall cross country practice on August 6.

One hundred five runners and walkers took part in this year's Hogback Hustle 5K, which is the fifth event in the Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series. The final race on this year's series docket will be the Cheatin' Woodchuck Chase 5-Miler on Saturday, August 4 at the scenic Rifle Mountain Park.

Top Twenty Overall. *Female: 1. Josh Hejtmanek, 19 minutes, 00.82 seconds; 2. Phil Dunn, 20:15; 3. Tyler Parker, 20:59; 4. Mitch Paige, 21:16; 5. Angela Dunn*, 21:25; 6. CJ Alberts, 21:52; 7. Russell Bollig, 22:00; 8. Jessica Pooler*, 22:14; 9. Eric Brynildson, 22:26. 10. James Parker, 22:31; 11. Ryan Smythe, 22:43; 12. Cole Kelly, 23:02; 13. Emily Worline*, 23:10; 14. Nick Grooms, 23:14; 15. Sara Kanitz*, 23:19; 16. Oscar Valtierra, 23:26; 17. Johnny Utah, 23:27; 18. Cory House, 24:29; 19. Dan Nielson, 24:43; 20. Rob Glassmire, 24:57.