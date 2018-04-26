Dunn, Hough score twice as Titans top Cards

Traveling West on I-70 Thursday afternoon for a rivalry matchup with the Grand Valley Cardinals in Parachute, the Coal Ridge Titans girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win, as senior Sam Dunn, and sophomore Maren Hough scored two goals each for the Titans, who picked up their fifth win of the season.

Along with Dunn and Hough, junior Alyssa Wenzel, freshman Libby Tharp, and freshman Astrid Bejarano scored goals on the day for the Titans, while Wenzel, Hough, Dunn, Tharp and freshman Ari Cornejo added assists in the win.

Coal Ridge scored three goals in the first half, and four goals in the second half to pick up the win in the rivalry matchup.

BASEBALL

Meeker 23, Coal Ridge 18

Hosting the Meeker Cowboys Thursday in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans dropped a 23-18 decision in nonleague action, in a game that featured a combined 41 runs in a long game at Coal Ridge High School.

Coal Ridge scored eight runs in the second inning, and four runs in the fifth inning, but the Titans couldn't slow down the Cowboys on the day.

The Titans recorded six hits on the day, as sophomore Branson Simpson added three of those hits — one single and two doubles, while junior Oscar Salazar doubled for the Titans. Coal Ridge drew 14 walks on the day.