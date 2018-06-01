Eight local golfers earn All-State accolades

Following a number of strong performances throughout the 2018 season, and the 4A and 3A state tournaments in May, eight total golfers from the valley earned Colorado High School Activities Association All-State honors, announced by the CHSAA website, Friday afternoon.

Glenwood Springs senior Lauren Murphy earned first team honors in 4A for the Demons, while Rifle senior Elly Walters earned first team honors for the Bears in 3A. Muprhy finished tied for third in the state in the 4A tournament, helping the Demons finish second as a team, while Walters placed fourth in 3A, leading Rifle to a third-place finish.

In 4A, Glenwood landed three golfers on the second team list, as senior Callie Jones, junior Lisa Kelley, and freshman Sarah Murphy earned the accolades under head coach Clem Michel. Jones finished in a three-way tie for 11th in the state tournament, while Sarah Murphy finished 14th, and Kelley finished 19th.

On the 3A All-State second team, Rifle saw junior Masi Smith, and senior Savannah Seay earn accolades team, while Coal Ridge saw senior Cheyenne Williams earned the second-team accolade for the Titans.

Smith shot a two-round score of +31, while Seay shot a +36 over the two-day state tournament in Pueblo. Williams turned in the highest state finish for a female golfer in Coal Ridge history, placing 15th in the 3A tournament, one year after missing the entire season due to a knee injury suffered in basketball.