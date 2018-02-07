Five Glenwood athletes sign LOI’s

In a small, private ceremony inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium on Wednesday morning at Glenwood Springs High School, five female student-athletes signed their official letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Senior Ginny Bergstrom committed to Ottawa (Ariz.) University to run track, which was recently formed as a branch of the Kansas college, while senior standout soccer midfielder Devan McSwain continued on with the family lineage, signing with University of Denver to play soccer for the Pioneers.

Also joining Bergstrom and McSwain was senior girls basketball center Tatum Peterson, who committed to Chadron State back in November, as well as senior golfer Callie Jones (Winona State University) and senior volleyball player Tye Wedhorn (Ft. Lewis College).

This will be the first year that Bergstrom will get to race competitively for the Demons under head coach Blake Risner, while McSwain will be a key piece in the middle of the pitch this spring for the Demons in their quest to return to the 4A state playoffs under head coach Joe Calabrese.

McSwain follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Lily, who played at DU from 2013-16 on the women's soccer team. The senior looks to build off of a strong junior year for the Demons, in which she recorded 8 goals and 4 assists playing midfield for Glenwood.

Peterson currently averages 9.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Demons while Jones helped lead the Demons to a state playoff berth last spring on the links, where Glenwood tied for third in 3A with Jones placing 24th overall in individual scores.

Wedhorn won the 4A Western Slope League Player of the Year award last fall for the Demons, capping off a terrific career on the volleyball court for Glenwood, in which she recorded 615 kills, 494 digs, 106 blocks and 56 aces in 186 sets played over three seasons.