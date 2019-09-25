Football reaches rivalry week in Garfield County

Rifle’s Josh Straw, Kaden Wolf and Dalton Stutsman swarm Pueblo County’s Jose Handford during last weeks game in Rifle. The Bears travel to Glenwood to take on the Demons this Friday at 7 p.m.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Coming off another convincing win, the undefeated 2A Rifle Bears will travel to Glenwood Springs to take on the winless 3A Demons.

The Bears beat larger Pueblo County, a 3A school from the South Central League, 48-22 at Bear Stadium in Rifle.

“I was proud of our kids, it was a very physical football game. We were definitely outsized man to man, and we were outsized as Pueblo County is a significantly bigger school than we are,” Damon Wells, Rifle’s head coach said.

Wells’ team showed a lot of toughness, as they were willing and able to fight the way they did against the Hornets, led by Bears senior running back Levi Warfel, who rushed for 200 yards and four scores.

“I just want to see if we can compete (against the Demons),” Wells said. “They have their own tradition and I hope that we are able to compete.”

The Bears have beat the Demons eight straight years and are looking to make it nine at 7 p.m., Friday at Stubler Memorial Field – a win which would more likely be due to culture than strategy, Wells said.

“Our culture drives most of what we do,” he said. “We believe that culture beats strategy every time. We really go above and beyond to insure our culture is sound, but then on top of that we try to make sure that our strategy is sound every single time.”

