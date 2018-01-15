Former champs Sharapova, Kerber into round 2 in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — Maria Sharapova barely missed a beat in her first match back at the Australian Open since a failed doping test in 2016 resulted in a 15-month ban from tennis.

One of just two former champions in the women's draw, Sharapova recovered from an early break in the second set and closed out her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria with an ace on Tuesday at Margaret Court Arena. She celebrated by twirling, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd.

Sharapova was banned for after testing positive for the drug meldonium here in 2016, when she reached the quarterfinals, and finished last year ranked No. 60.

The five-time major winner could next meet No. 14-seeded Anastasija Sevastova, who beat her at the U.S. Open last year in her return to a Grand Slam to tournament.

After returning in New York, Sharapova is confident she's prepared again for a major.

"I felt like I have got a lot of things out of the way physically and emotionally and mentally last year with — there was a lot of firsts again for me, playing the first tournament, first Grand Slam, and just different feelings and what it would be routinely," she said. "But it felt pretty routine today."

Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, continued her resurgent run with a 6-0, 6-4 win over fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Madison Keys reversed a trend, becoming the only one of the four American women who contested the U.S. Open semifinals last September to reach the second round in Australia.

Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams and CoCo Vandeweghe were all eliminated on Day 1, when U.S. women went 1-9.

No. 17-seeded Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open, had a 6-1, 7-5 win over Wang Qiang on Day 2. At that stage, the U.S. women were 3-13 in first-round matches.

No. 9 Johanna Konta beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-1, handing the American women their 10th loss in 11.

Konta will next meet Bernarda Pera, a lucky loser in the qualifying tournament, who registered the second win by a U.S. woman when she beat Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-2.

Other seeded players advancing included No. 1-ranked Karolina Pliskova, No. 8 Caroline Garcia, No. 16 Elena Vesnina, and No. 29 Lucie Safarova.

On the men's side No. 4-ranked 4-Alexander Zverev beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-1, 7-6 (5), 7-5 and No. 7 David Goffin had a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Matthias Bachinger.

No. 13 Sam Querrey restored some order for the U.S. men with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Feliciano Lopez, advancing to the second round. Two other U.S. contenders, No. 8 Jack Sock and No. 16 John Isner, were among the first-round casualties on Monday.

No. 20 Roberto Bautista Agut and No. 22 Milos Raonic, a former Wimbledon finalist, were beaten.

Bautista Agut lost to fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, a semifinalist here in 2009, and Raonic lost 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Lukas Lacko in the opening match on Show Court 2.

More AP coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/AustralianOpen