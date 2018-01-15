Gaston, Hagen take honors at Heathen Challenge

A total of 88 skiers took part in the 11th running of the Heathen Challenge backcountry ski mountaineering event, held at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Jan. 13.

Taking top honors among 68 racers in the competitive open division was John Gaston, 30, of Aspen. He completed the three-lap, 4,500-foot total vertical course in a time of 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Taking second was 22-year-old Cam Smith with a time of 1:53:50, and third was Rory Kelly in 1:54:59.

Top female was Eva Hagen, finishing 20th overall with a time of 2:15:10. Nikki Larochelle, 33, of Breckenridge was second (30th overall) in 2:26:16. Michela Adrian, 37, of Bozeman, Montana, was third among the women (32nd) in 2:26:24.

The top finisher among 20 skiers in the recreational division was Paul Mumford, 33, who finished the one-lap, 2,500-foot vertical course in 1:26:12.

The Heathen Challenge was organized by Cripple Creek Backcountry of Carbondale, and is part of the COSMIC Ski Mountaineering Series.