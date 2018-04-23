Giants acquire punter Dixon from Broncos for draft pick

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have acquired punter Riley Dixon from the Denver Broncos for a conditional seventh-round draft choice in 2019.

The Giants announced the move Monday. New York waived Brad Wing after last season.

Dixon was the Broncos' seventh-round pick in 2016. He averaged 45.7 yards in his two seasons with a net of 40.8 yards.

The Broncos recently signed former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King as a free agent.

First-year pro Austin Rehkow is also on the Giants' roster.

New York also waived second-year wide receiver Darius Powe. He made his NFL debut against Dallas on Dec. 10 when he started at wide receiver and had two catches for 13 yards.

———

