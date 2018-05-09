Glenwood baseball heads to Pueblo West for regionals

Following a 13-6 (10-2 4A Western Slope League) season under veteran head coach Eric Nieslanik, the Glenwood Springs Demons' baseball team heads to the 4A state playoffs regional bracket for the first time since 2012. The Demons will travel to Pueblo West High School for Saturday's regional bracket, where the Cyclones (14-4, 9-1 4A South Central League) will host the Demons, the Golden Demons (13-6, 4-4 4A JeffCo League), and the Durango Demons (11-8, 3-5 5A/4A Southwest League).

Pueblo West and Durango will play the first game of the day at 10 a.m., with the winner advancing to the 3 p.m. regional championship game, while Glenwood Springs and Golden will face off at 12:30 p.m.

As a team, Golden is hitting .361 on the year, with a .455 on-base percentage. The Demons, under head coach Jackie McBroom, are led by senior Jack McLaughlin's .470 batting average on the season, while seniors Ethan Whitson (.464) and Noah Mitchell (.400) are also hitting over .400 on the season.

Senior Jacob Douthit leads Golden in RBIs with 22, while Whitson and Mitchell have homered twice on the year.

On the mound for Golden, McLaughlin leads the team in wins with five and will likely be the starter against Glenwood Springs. In 40.1 innings on the year, the senior has allowed 24 earned runs on 53 hits, striking out 39 and walking 14, sporting a 4.17 ERA.

Defensively, the Demons were charged with 35 errors on the season in just 19 games.

Glenwood matches up well with Golden, at least on paper. The Glenwood offense hit .345 on the season with a .444 on-base percentage. At the dish, the Demons had five regulars hit over .400, lead by junior Chano Gonzalez, who hit .472 on the year. Gonzalez also tied for the team lead with sophomore Sam Fitzwilliams in RBIs with 21, while Fitzwilliams led the Demons in homers with two on the season. As a team, Glenwood pounded out 172 hits on the year in just 19 games, good for an average of roughly nine hits per game.

Defensively, Glenwood recorded 42 errors on the season on 467 total chances, sporting a .910 fielding percentage.

Gonzalez or senior Davis Deaton should get the start on Saturday afternoon against Golden.

Gonzalez led the Demons with six wins on the year, while Deaton recorded three wins. The pair combined to strike out 101 hitters in 67 innings of work, walking 69 in the same span. Deaton sports a 2.48 ERA on the year, while Gonzalez sits at 6.03.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Pueblo West, and a broadcast of the game can be streamed on the KMTS app and on the radio at 99.1 or 99.5 FM.