Glenwood booters top Summit, 5-1; Basalt bests Roaring Fork in volleyball

The Glenwood Springs High boys soccer team stayed undefeated on the season and in league Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Summit on the Demons’ home turf at Stubler Memorial Field.

Glenwood scored twice in the first half and held the Tigers scoreless in the second half to earn the 4A Western Slope League win.

Demon goals came from seniors Richie Flores, Carlos Rodriguez and Justin Garces, and juniors Reid Swanson and Kevin Popoca.

“The team is really starting to play in a cohesive way,” first-year Demons head coach Theo Williams said. “We feel like we are building some great momentum and preparing well for the challenges ahead.”

Next up for Glenwood (3-0) is another home match against league foe Battle Mountain at 6 p.m. March 30.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Rifle was at Battle Mountain, falling 9-0 to drop to 0-2 on the season. Colorado Rocky Mountain School was at Telluride. A score was not immediately available.

Volleyball: Basalt 3, Roaring Fork 0

Basalt junior Lexi Lowe (9) puts the ball past Roaring Fork defender, sophomore Bella Brown, in 3A Western Slope League volleyball action in Carbondale Tuesday night.

John Stroud/Post Independent

In girls volleyball action Tuesday night, it was Basalt earning its first win of the season over rival Roaring Fork in Carbondale, 3 sets to none.

The Rams opened an 11-7 lead in game one, before the Longhorns came stampeding back to take the 25-18 win. It was all Basalt in the second set, 25-13, before Roaring Fork caught some fire again.

Set 3 saw the Rams battle back from being down 13-5 to make it interesting. Senior Lily Nieslanik served up several points in a row to give Roaring Fork a 17-14 lead on a series of Basalt miscues.

But the Longhorns regrouped down the stretch to close it out with the 25-23 win.

Roaring Fork (2-1) travels to face Coal Ridge at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Basalt (1-3) is at home against Delta at 6 p.m. Friday.

In other volleyball action: Montrose 3, Glenwood Springs 1

The Glenwood Springs High School volleyball team dropped its road match at Montrose on Monday, 3 games to 1.

After falling 25-15 in game 1, the Demons took the host Indians to extra points in game 2 before Montrose took the win, 30-28. Glenwood managed a 25-23 game 3 win, but fell 25-20 in the deciding fourth game.

Individual statistics were not reported to Maxpreps.com. Glenwood (1-2) opens the 4A Western Slope League season at home April 1 against Palisade.

jstroud@postindependent.com