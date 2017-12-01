Glenwood boys stun Vista Peak Prep thanks to clutch free throw shooting

Taking on the host Vista Peak Prep Bison boys basketball team Friday evening in Aurora, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball team picked up a stunning 78-61 win over a Bison team that received a number of top 10 votes in the preseason rankings.

In the game against the Bison, Glenwood took advantage of five technical fouls called on Vista Peak, pulling away in the fourth quarter from the free throw line for the upset win on the road.

Glenwood erupted in the fourth quarter for 30 points, including 22 made free throws to pull out the win on the road in the tough tournament.

In the lopsided fourth quarter, junior guard Chano Gonzalez knocked down all eight free throws he attempted, while Smith went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe to close out the win.

Smith finished with a game-high 24 points, going 18-for-20 from the free throw line on the night, while Gonzalez and senior guard AJ Crowley finished with 10 points each. Glenwood will take on Berthoud on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the consolation bracket of the Vista Peak Tournament.

VISTA PEAK PREP 61, GLENWOOD SPRINGS 33

One night after dropping a tough game by just two points, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team ran into a tough Vista Peak Prep Bison team Friday night in the consolation bracket of the Vista Peak Prep Tournament in Aurora, dropping the second game of the weekend by a score of 61-33.

Against Vista Peak Prep, senior center Tatum Peterson led the Demons in points with eight on the night, while senior forward Saylor Warren added seven points of her own in the loss.

Junior guard Ximena Gutierrez did the dirty work against the Bison, stepping in to take four charges on the night against a physical team, adding four steals on the night.