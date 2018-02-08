Glenwood boys win 4A WSL title

On the road Thursday evening in Steamboat for a 4A Western Slope League showdown with the rival Sailors, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball team grinded out a 43-41 win in overtime on a last-second layup by senior guard AJ Crowley to not only top the Sailors, but win the 4A Western Slope League championship outright.

Against the Sailors, Glenwood struggled from the floor to hit shots consistently, as well as free throws, but the veteran Demons buckled down to grind out the tough win on the road in overtime. Crowley hit the game-winning layup off of an inbounds play with just one second left, leaving the Sailors with no time to do anything with the basketball.

Glenwood junior Angel Garcia led the Demons with 11 points, while Crowley finished with 9 points. Senior guard Aaron Smith chipped in with 8 points for Glenwood, while senior center Gabe Suarez added 6 points, including a bucket in overtime for the Demons.

With the league championship now locked up, Glenwood (16-4, 9-0) can now play loose down the stretch, starting with a matchup Friday night in Glenwood against the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RIFLE 52, SUMMIT 38

Recommended Stories For You

Rifle standout senior guard Elly Walters turned in a career night Thursday on the road in a 4A Western Slope League matchup against the Summit Tigers, pouring in a season-high 31 points as the Bears rolled to a 52-38 win in league play to remain perfect.

Walters' 31 points came on seven 3-pointers and five twos, nearly matching Summit in total points on the night. The Rifle senior scored 24 of her 31 points in the first half, including 14 in the second quarter as the Bears pulled away for a 31-11 lead at the half.

Along with Walters, junior forward Masi Smith scored 8 pints in the win, while senior guards Karly Manuppella and Katy Manuppella poured in 4 points each.

With the win, Rifle improves to 18-1 (9-0 4A WSL) on the season. The Bears will travel to Battle Mountain Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Huskies.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 66, STEAMBOAT SPRINGS 31

Taking on the Steamboat Springs Sailors Thursday night in Steamboat, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team received balanced scoring for the second straight game up and down the line, cruising to a 66-31 win to remain in championship contention in the 4A Western Slope League.

Against the Sailors, seniors Ellie Moser and Maddie Bolitho scored 12 points each for the Demons, while senior center Tatum Peterson added 10 points for Glenwood. Bolitho drilled three 3-pointers, while Moser hit two 3-pointers for the Demons in the 35-point win.

Peterson added seven rebounds for Glenwood, while Bolitho grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists. Senior Saylor Warren added 8 points for Glenwood, while senior Dani DeCrow and junior Ximena Gutierrez added 6 points each.

Glenwood (12-8, 7-2 4A WSL) will host Battle Mountain Friday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SUMMIT 46, RIFLE 39

Summit junior guard Wyatt Buller and senior guard Turner McDonald combined for 30 points Thursday night in the Tigers' 46-39 win over the Rifle Bears in Summit.

Rifle senior Evan Gray led the Bears with 12 points, while juniors Joel Lopez and Darien Church added 5 points each.

Rifle (2-18, 1-9 4A WSL) will travel to Battle Mountain Saturday afternoon for another 4A WSL tilt.