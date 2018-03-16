 Glenwood boys win Rifle Invitational | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood boys win Rifle Invitational

Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

An athlete leaps over the pole-vault bar during an event at the RIfle Invitational at Rifle High School Friday afternoon.

The Glenwood Springs boys track and field team won the boys’ title at the Rifle Invitational on Friday while the Battle Mountain girls team came away with the girls’ title. The Coal Ridge girls took second and the Glenwood girls took third.