Glenwood Demons girls swim team scores five meet wins before the holiday break

In this file photo from last winter, Glenwood Springs swimmer Amelie Ogilby recovers after the 200 yard Freestyle during the 2022 South West Conference Meet in Grand Junction.

File photo by Christopher Tomlinson/Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team heads into the winter break with its fifth straight victory in the early part of the 2022-23 swim season.

Glenwood traveled to Summit High School on Friday to compete in a seven team conference Swim meet, winning nine of the 12 events and are now into their third straight year of undefeated conference competition.

Among the event winners was junior Amelie Ogilby in the 200-yard IM and the 500-yard Freestyle. She also contributed to a pair of Demons relay wins in the 200-yard medley and 400 Free. Emma Lindstrom also took first in the 50 Freestyle, Bennet Jones won the 100-yard Butterfly and the 100 Backstroke, and Adelyn Newton won the 100 Breaststroke.

The Lady Demons are coming off a sixth-place finish In last year’s 3A state competition. The state meet last February included two state titles, including Glenwood’s 200 Freestyle Relay and Ogilby in the 500 Freestyle.

Four of the five state champions from 2022 return to the Demons roster, including Anna Thornton, Addie Newton, Sadie Hoiland and Ogilby, coach Steve Vanderhoof said. Joining them are two early season standouts, senior Bennett Jones and sophomore Emma Lindstrom.

Including all three relays the Demons have competed in so far, Glenwood has multiple top-five state rankings in the 3A division.

The Demons resume its schedule in January with a trip to Montrose on Jan. 7.

Ogilby competes at Junior Nationals

Ogilby rejoins the team this week after traveling to Austin, Texas, two weeks ago to compete in the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals Swim meet, where she broke three Team Sopris records (400-yard IM, 200-yard IM and 1,650-yard Freestyle).

Ogilby’s top performance was in the longer of the three events, in which she finished in 14th place against national competition with a time of 16:49.91, a drop of 19 seconds from her previous best. Ogilby now has multiple qualifications for the USA swimming TYR Pro Swim series in 2023.